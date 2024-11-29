Update on plans for future of former Preston city centre hotel

Plans to turn a former hotel in Preston city centre into ‘garden apartments’ have been abandoned - at least for now.

A planning application submitted earlier this year for the conversion of the Ashwood Hotel, on Fishergate Hill, has been withdrawn.

The proposal was lodged in August and was due to be decided upon by Preston City Council planning officers - but it was dropped before a conclusion was reached.

The blueprint would also have seen the creation of bedsits on the upper floors of the building - above the four apartments planned for the ground floor. Each of the 26 bedsit rooms was due to have had ensuite facilities and a workspace area.

What now for the former Ashwood Hotel on Fishergate Hill? (image: Google)

It is unknown why the plans have been pulled - nor whether they will be resubmitted at a later date in another form. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been unable to reach the applicant for comment.

The apartments would have had access to a lawned area at the rear of the property - hence the ‘garden’ moniker.

The proposal also involved the enlargement of two of the rear dormers and one at the front - with a new one to have been added at the back of the premises.

The applicant also pledged to restore the appearance of the building so that it was more suited to the conservation area in which it sits.