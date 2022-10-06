UCLan’s new state-of-the-art vet school given green light by Preston City Council

The planning application to build a state-of-the-art four-storey building was approved with conditions by Preston City Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday (October 6).

Located on UCLan’s Greenbank Car Park, on Victoria Street on the Preston Campus, the 45,000 square feet veterinary school will be the first of its kind in Lancashire and 11th in the UK.

The School of Veterinary Medicine is due to be completed by September 2024.

Dr Heather Bacon OBE, Head of UCLan’s School of Veterinary Medicine, said: “We’re delighted Preston City Council has approved our state-of-the-art plan so we can now start working on creating our technologically

advanced veterinary school. Our new School of Veterinary Medicine will play a major role in developing the veterinary practitioners and leaders of the future and supporting economic growth in the north.

“We’re incredibly excited to open the first Vet School in Lancashire, which will offer students purpose-built training facilities and the highest of education and professional standards.”

The University of Central Lancashire’s plan to create a purpose-built veterinary school has been given the green light by city planners (Image: UCLan)

High-specification anatomical skills laboratories will be created across three floors alongside simulated clinical facilities including a pharmacy, diagnostic suite, and simulated operating theatres.

A microscopy laboratory and dental room will also be built alongside a variety of teaching rooms and office spaces.

In addition, the project will also see a refurbishment of a ground floor section of Greenbank Building.

It will include kennel facilities, simulated consultation rooms and a rehabilitation suite in addition to other veterinary teaching and clinical skills’ facilities.It will provide a hub for undergraduate and postgraduate course students and staff in veterinary medicine, bioveterinary science, veterinary clinical practice, veterinary physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and clinical animal behaviour and training.

Sarah Myers, Senior Planner in Cushman & Wakefield’s Planning, Development & Strategic Advisory team, who led the planning application, said: “We are delighted to secure planning permission for UCLan's School of

Veterinary Medicine.

"This significant investment will be a real asset to the region.”

Alan Williams, Partner at Wilson Mason LLP, added: “It is pleasing to see this sustainable project that will add to UCLan’s ability to add social benefit to Lancashire and beyond gain planning permission.”