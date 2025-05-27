U-turn ban for busy Preston junction

U-turns are to be outlawed at a busy junction in Preston in an attempt to make it safer for pedestrians.

Highways bosses at Lancashire County Council have agreed to ban the manoeuvre across certain parts of the traffic light-controlled intersection between Moor Lane and the A6, North Road.

The new rule will mean city centre-bound traffic on North Road will no longer be permitted to turn around at the junction and head back towards Fulwood and the M55.

U-turns will not be allowed for city-bound traffic on North Road | Google

Meanwhile, northbound vehicles on Moor Lane – the A5071 – heading away from the university, will not be allowed to U-turn at the lights to travel back south in the direction of the Adelphi roundabout.

A report outlining the reasons for the bans states that they are designed “to prevent conflict” between U-turning vehicles and the pedestrians using the controlled crossings across the other arms of the junction.

Drivers will not be allowed to U-turn at the top of Moor Lane, at the junction with North Road | Google

As things stand, there is a risk a pedestrian could be led to believe that it is safe for them to cross, only to be confronted with a motorist making a U-turn.

The traffic regulation order required to enforce the rule change was approved earlier this month and it is understood signage will be put in place shortly advising drivers of the new arrangements

The decision was taken following a four-week public consultation which began in March.

The pedestrian facilities at the North Road/Moor Lane junction were improved earlier this year as part of a broader revamp which saw all of the traffic lights replaced.