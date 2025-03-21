Two Preston schools get £11m for major expansions

The expansions of two primary schools in Preston will be completed after Lancashire County Council released almost £11m for the final phases of the projects.

Cabinet members have agreed to fund the outstanding work at Cottam Primary School and Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary.

At both sites, additional class spaces and toilets will be created within new blocks linked to the existing buildings.

The last phases of work will begin at the two schools this spring and are expected to be complete just prior to the start of the 2026/27 academic year in 18 months’ time.

The extensions will see the necessary permanent space created to accommodate a new form of entry at each of the establishments - with the extra intake having already come into force last September after previously having been agreed by the local authority.

At Cottam Primary, on Haydocks Lane, the number of children admitted has doubled from 30 to 60, which will provide a total additional 210 permanent places over the course of seven years.

Meanwhile, at Broughton-in-Amounderness Primary, on Church Lane, an extra 25 pupils are being accepted each year - ultimately adding 175 youngsters to the school's roll across the same period.

The latest tranche of capital funding for the projects - £6m for the Broughton facility and £4.9m for Cottam - will come from a combination of government grant and council borrowing.

Provision in the county council's recently agreed budget for £10.4m of borrowing for the purpose will be financed by £780,000 coming from the authority’s revenue account each year for the next 20 years.

In a statement, cabinet member for education and skills Jayne Rear said of the forthcoming work: "As a local authority we have statutory duty to ensure there are enough school places available to meet demand over the coming years.

"A lot of work goes into identifying where shortfalls are predicted and we keep this under review to ensure we are in step with the latest forecasts.

"Work at Broughton-In-Amounderness CoE Primary School and Cottam Primary School has progressed well and to the planned schedule and we're now in a position where we can begin the final phase at both sites.

"The release of the £10.9 million will allow us to complete the expansions at these two primary schools that will provide the primary school places we need in Preston for years to come."