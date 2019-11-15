Two-and-a-half storey houses would "detract from the ambience" of Chorley village

Plans for a development which would see two-and-a-half-storey houses built in a Chorley village have been put on hold.

Chorley Council’s planning committee voted to defer its decision on the application for nine properties in Abbey Village to allow “further discussions” to take place with the developer.

The proposed development on Miller Avenue would be accessed from Lilac Grove (source: Google Streetview)

Lancashire Developments Limited had already revised its initial plans and reduced the height of four of the dwellings to traditional two-storey designs. Outline permission has already been granted for the estate and council officers recommended the detailed proposal for approval.

But the committee heard concerns that the plans were in-keeping neither with the location – in a conservation area – nor the existing bungalows which border the plot.

“We accept that the land will be built upon and we are not being nimbyish…but we have real concerns over the scale and form that the development will have,” said village resident Michael Matulewicz.

“If passed in its present form, it will substantially detract from the ambience of Abbey Village.”

Ward councillor Margaret France said the estate would threaten “the beautiful aspect” of the nearby hills.

“The largest properties, with three storeys and six bedrooms, are the furthest distance away [from the entrance] and so will have the greatest visual impact [on the landscape],” she warned.

But Sophie Marshall, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said that the development offered “quality, respectful design”.

“The applicant listened carefully to the objectors’ concerns – they were not dismissed and resulted in a number of changes to the plans, including additional landscaping.”

Ms. Marshall that the developer had gone “above and beyond” what was required of them in order to make their plans acceptable to the community.

Objections were also raised about the type of material to be used in the construction of the new homes, with one call for them to be built out of “local stone”.

But council officers concluded that the area immediately surrounding the development is of a late twentieth century design with “no particular historic, architectural or cultural significance and…[does not] contribute to the significance of the conservation area”.

However, the committee voted unanimously to defer the decision on the application until a later date.