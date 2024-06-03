TUSC to challenge Speaker in Chorley at the General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TUSC in Lancashire has selected Lancashire NEU member Martin Powell-Davies to stand against the ‘Speaker’ Lindsay Hoyle in the Chorley seat in the General Election. A meeting held on Friday May 31st, attended by members of Chorley Trades Council, Chorley for Palestine and the Chorley Hospital campaign, unanimously voted to select Martin. The required nominations and deposit have already been collected and Martin’s campaign will be launched in Chorley market on Tuesday June 4th.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Following our challenge in Chorley and Preston in the May local elections, including receiving 31% of the vote in Preston Deepdale, TUSC, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, will mount an anti-cuts, pro-public services challenge to all the main parties in over 30 seats in the General Election.

‘Protocol’ suggests that the Speaker is unchallenged in their seat in a General Election. However, Lindsay Hoyle was widely criticised for failing to follow protocol in February, when he did not allow an SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to be voted upon. In March, he was again widely criticised for failing to call Diane Abbott into speak on a debate about racism she had suffered.

Martin Powell-Davies, TUSC candidate in Chorley

Martin Powell-Davies says:

“In blocking the ceasefire vote, the Speaker acted in the interests of the powerful over the powerless people of Gaza. But voters in Chorley are also being denied their voice in Parliament too. Instead of being represented by a ‘Speaker’ backed by the main parties, Chorley needs to elect a workers’ MP who will really speak up for Chorley against cuts, war and privatisation”.

Martin’s campaign demands include:

· Fully fund our NHS, schools and all our public services. Stop privatisation. Fight the health cuts in Lancashire threatened by the New Hospitals Programme.

TUSC poster for 'Martin for Chorley'

· Build the council homes we need. Legislate for rent control, security, and decent housing standards for all.

· Stop the genocide in Gaza. For an MP who will speak out for a permanent ceasefire, not one who bends to the demands of big business and their parties.

· Renationalise energy, transport, water and other privatised utilities under democratic workers' control. Invest in ‘green jobs’ to solve the climate crisis.

· For real workers' rights. For inflation proof pay rises. For a £15 an hour minimum wage. Repeal the anti-trade union laws. Ban zero-hour contracts, and ‘fire & rehire’.