TUSC to challenge Speaker in Chorley at the General Election
Following our challenge in Chorley and Preston in the May local elections, including receiving 31% of the vote in Preston Deepdale, TUSC, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, will mount an anti-cuts, pro-public services challenge to all the main parties in over 30 seats in the General Election.
‘Protocol’ suggests that the Speaker is unchallenged in their seat in a General Election. However, Lindsay Hoyle was widely criticised for failing to follow protocol in February, when he did not allow an SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to be voted upon. In March, he was again widely criticised for failing to call Diane Abbott into speak on a debate about racism she had suffered.
Martin Powell-Davies says:
“In blocking the ceasefire vote, the Speaker acted in the interests of the powerful over the powerless people of Gaza. But voters in Chorley are also being denied their voice in Parliament too. Instead of being represented by a ‘Speaker’ backed by the main parties, Chorley needs to elect a workers’ MP who will really speak up for Chorley against cuts, war and privatisation”.
Martin’s campaign demands include:
· Fully fund our NHS, schools and all our public services. Stop privatisation. Fight the health cuts in Lancashire threatened by the New Hospitals Programme.
· Build the council homes we need. Legislate for rent control, security, and decent housing standards for all.
· Stop the genocide in Gaza. For an MP who will speak out for a permanent ceasefire, not one who bends to the demands of big business and their parties.
· Renationalise energy, transport, water and other privatised utilities under democratic workers' control. Invest in ‘green jobs’ to solve the climate crisis.
· For real workers' rights. For inflation proof pay rises. For a £15 an hour minimum wage. Repeal the anti-trade union laws. Ban zero-hour contracts, and ‘fire & rehire’.
· A real future for young people. Free education - with grants not loans, real training or apprenticeships, not 'national conscription'.