Travellers have begun building on land next to a swish housing estate in Whittle-le-Woods before planning permission has been granted.

Caravans have moved on to land off Town Lane in Whittle-le-Woods where an application is being considered by Chorley Council for a permanent 7-pitch caravan site for Traveller families.

The privately owned land, wedged between the A6 and M61 motorway, is currently unused. It sits next to a new housing estate with mostly detached, executive homes valued at around £500,000.

Officers from Chorley Council visited the site after complaints from residents who reported that Travellers had already moved on to the land and commenced building works - without any planning permission having been approved by the Council.

Residents have raised their concerns, saying they fear the works might lead to “back door retrospective planning”.

A local homeowner told the Post: “We local residents are extremely concerned that this is back door retrospective planning and it will be bulldozed through with no consideration for those who live in the area.

“They have cleared a large portion of the land of its topsoil, brought on wagon loads of hardcore and are now living on site in several caravans.”

More than 100 objections have been submitted by residents who oppose the plans for a new Traveller site, with some saying they will “move away” from the area if the application is granted.

Chorley Council said an initial investigation has taken place into the occupation of the land and the works taking place, and confirmed that no decision has been made at this stage regarding the planning application.

The Council suggested that works might have contravened “planning and environmental controls”, including posing a risk of contamination. It has been claimed that the site was used to dump toxic waste in the past and any disturbance could lead to water streams becoming contaminated.

Council leader Alistair Bradley said a Temporary Stop Notice was served on the landowner with immediate effect and warned that if it is breached, the council may take further action.

What Chorley Council have said

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council said: “We are aware that the owners of land on Town Lane, Whittle le Woods commenced a series of works over the weekend (weekend of August 23).

“Across the weekend our officers attended the site to conduct an initial investigation.

“The land is privately owned and has a permission in principle for residential development. A planning application was received by the council in June of this year for the site and is set for determination in due course.

“Clearance of vegetation does not necessarily need planning permission however more extensive engineering activities such as the creation of earth mounds and the importation and laying of hardcore may be subject to planning and environmental controls.

“Our initial investigation identified a potential risk of contamination, a factor which had already been highlighted as part of the ongoing planning application.

“As a result, the council served a Temporary Stop Notice. This notice has immediate effect and if it is breached, the council may take further action.

“We will continue to work with the landowner to ensure that all work undertaken is in line with approved planning agreements.”