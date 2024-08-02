Town's top gardeners revealed after surge in entries to Blackpool in Bloom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green-fingered gardeners have been recognised for their horticultural talents after the annual Blackpool in Bloom competition attracted more than double the usual number of applicants this year.

The competition, hosted by the council’s waste services company Enveco, saw a surge in entries this year particularly in the Community Garden category. Prizes for the winners and runners-up were handed out at a ceremony held at the Winter Gardens.

The garden at The Fylde Arboretum | Enveco

Enveco’s managing director John Hawkin said: “Blackpool in Bloom is a wonderful initiative that invites individuals, groups, and businesses to showcase their creative gardening activities and enhance the town’s high-quality green areas and street scene appearance.”

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change and responsibility for parks and green open spaces, said: “It is really heart-warming to see so many local people taking pride in their gardens and communities.

“Gardening can be a labour of love, it’s no mean feat. All the hard work and effort can clearly be seen and the rewards are fabulous. Congratulations to everyone who took part, thank you to all involved in organising the awards, and special congratulations to the award winners and runners-up”.

Some of the winning hanging baskets | Enveco

Results – SMALL GARDENS • Outstanding Effort – Graeme Hinde and Paul Scandrett • Highly Commended – Howard G Crump • Runner Up – Catherine Maxwell • Winner – Christopher Bodman

MEDIUM GARDENS • Outstanding Effort- Jill Darroch and Mikey Emsley • Highly Commended – Anne Walker • Runner Up – Valerie Winter • Winner – Ian Brown

LARGE GARDENS • Highly Commended – Jeanette Grierson • Runner Up – Karen Shaw • Winner – Brian Gore

COMMUNITY GARDENS • Outstanding Effort – Forget-Me-Not Dementia Café, Cherry Tree Gardens, Abbeyfield Harrowside House, Highfield Park, Thursfield Avenue, Bostonway Community Gardens, Regent Court Flats, Claremont Community Centre, Holy Family Church of Links Road, Abbeyfield Norbreck House, Anchorsholme Park, East Pines Park, Blackpool Carers Centre, Stanley Park Rose Garden, Newcastle Avenue, Blackpool Centre For Independent Living and The Layton Methodist Forward Project • Highly Commended – Layton Community Centre, Watson Road Secret Park, and the Belle Vue Strawberry Gardens Community Group • Runner Up – Stanley Park Memorial Gardens • Winner – Beattock Place

HANGING BASKETS • Outstanding Effort – James Grisedale, Cherry Tree Gardens and Ian Brown • Highly Commended – Anne Walker and Karen Shaw • Runner Up – Robert Robson • Winner – Arthur Parry

HOTELS AND HOLIDAY FLATS • Outstanding Effort – Danny and William Gee from The Selenite Guest House • Highly Commended – Carl Norman from King George Avenue • Runner-up – Wayne and Peter Edwards from the Lawrence House Hotel • Winner – Carole Cregan from the Clifton House Hotel

PUBS, RESTAURANTS, AND LICENSED PREMISES

• Winner – Chris Bracegirdle, of the Boars Head

CONSERVATIVE GARDENS • Winner – Ellen Chambers

JUDGES SPECIAL AWARDS • Vivian Wallace-Dand • Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodlands • Cherry Tree Gardens/St Georges School Conservation/Educational Gardens