Tonight's Brexit vote: how your MP voted

Here's how your local MP voted in tonight's Brexit vote:

MPs rejected Theresa May's Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202 in a historic vote which has thrown the future of her administration and the nature of the UK's EU withdrawal into doubt.

The humiliating rebuff was delivered in the House of Commons just moments after the Prime Minister made a last-ditch appeal for MPs to back the Withdrawal Agreement which she sealed with Brussels in November after almost two years of negotiation.

The 118 Conservative rebels included fervent Brexiteers like Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg and former Brexit secretaries David Davis and Dominic Raab, as well as Remainers Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve.

The 230-vote margin of defeat was by far the worst suffered by any Government in a meaningful division since at least the First World War and in normal circumstances would be enough to force a Prime Minister from office.

But Mrs May made clear she intends to stay on, setting out plans for talks with senior parliamentarians from parties across the Commons in the hope of finding "genuinely negotiable" solutions which she can take to Brussels.

Lisa Nandy, Wigan, Lab, AGAINST

Yvonne Fovargue, Makerfield , Lab, AGAINST

Jo Platt Leigh, Lab, AGAINST

Chris Green, Bolton West, Con, AGAINST

Nigel Evans Ribble Valley, Con, AGAINST

Mark Hendrick, Preston, Lab, AGAINST

Ben Wallace Preston North, Con, FOR

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Chorley, Deputy Speaker, did not vote

Seema Kennedy, S Ribble, Con, FOR

Rosie Cooper West Lancs, Lab, AGAINST

Gordon Marsden, Blackpool S, Lab, AGAINST

Paul Maynard, Blackpool S, Con, FOR

Cat Smith, Lancaster and Fleetwood, Lab, AGAINST

Mark Menzies, Fylde, Con, FOR

David Morris, Morecambe, Con, FOR