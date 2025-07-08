This is why 1,000 households in Preston aren't paying any council tax this year

Around 1,000 households in Preston are not paying any council tax this year - and a total of 7,000 have seen their bills reduced - after a change to the support system in place for those on low incomes.

The Lancashire Post has obtained the figures showing how many properties have benefitted from an overhaul agreed by Preston City Council.

It comes after the authority moved to offer up to a 100 percent discount on council tax charges to those working age residents most in need of help.

The redesigned system means some households pay no council tax at all - the first time in 12 years that Preston households have not had to make at least some contribution to the cost of local services.

Responsibility for providing council tax support shifted from central to local government in 2013 as part of a revamp by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition.

However, a corresponding cut was made to the funding underpinning the system, meaning many councils ended up levying a charge on all properties - regardless of the income of their occupants.

In Preston, low income households have since been required to pay at least 20 percent of their overall council tax bill. On government orders, pensioners were not affected by the austerity-era change.

Back in December, the city council resolved to return to charging no council tax at all to the poorest households, saying it was now financially in a position to be able to do so.

A report presented to a meeting of the full council at the time said the move would enable the authority to focus on recovering council tax debts from those ”with the capacity to pay”. Council tax collection rates have historically been lower amongst those recovering support but who were still required to pay at least 20 percent of their total bill.

Labour cabinet member for resources Martyn Rawlinson said it had been "heartbreaking" ever to have had to make “the poorest people in society pay local taxes for the first time since the poll tax”.

But he said that balancing the books and maintaining services during the austerity period had left the council with no choice.

“People…have suffered greatly from this policy - many now have debts stacked up for years, trapped in a cycle of deductions and benefits from their wages. Many others try to pay these bills… before eating or heating their homes,” Cllr Rawlinson told the December meeting.

Anybody already claiming council tax support under the previous system was reassessed according to the new arrangements and did not need to reapply.

The move to up to 100 discounts has cost the city council an estimated £270k. But it has also had an effect on the budgets of Lancashire County Council, the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner - who funds the police force - and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, each of which receive shares of the total amounts collected by district authorities like Preston.

The county council objected to - but was not in a position to block - the city council's plans, which have cost it £1.3m in council tax income. The reductions for the police and crime and commissioner and fire service amount to £201k and £65k, respectively.