The Conservative Party Conference is being held at the new £30m Winter Gardens complex on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19.

It will open on Friday at 11am, with a talk from Chancellor of the Exchequer - Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak MP.

The conference is estimated to be worth nearly £2.5m to the local economy, according to tourism bosses.

The last time a national party conference was held in Blackpool was in 2007 when the Conservatives gathered for their main October conference in the town.

Here’s where the MP’s are likely to stay...

1. Boulevard Hotel Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool FY4 1PL Brand new luxury hotel overlooking the seafront. The 5-star complex has rooms for around £160 per night. Photo: Boulevard Hotel Photo Sales

2. The Imperial Hotel The hotel on North Shore welcomed Margaret Thatcher and many Tory cabinet members for conferences in the 80's and 90's. The 4-star venue is also closer to the Winter Gardens than many luxury hotels in the resort. Photo: The Imperial Hotel Photo Sales

3. Clifton Arms, Lytham £1.6m has gone into modernising the historic hotel on West Beach, Lytham. The newly renovated bar, restaurant and reception will make this a likely choice for MP's visiting the Fylde coast for the conference. Photo: Clifton Arms, Lytham Photo Sales

4. The Grand Hotel, St Annes The hotel on South Promenade has hosted celebrities and pro-golfers, including Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson - any high-profile guests will be looked after at The Grand. Photo: The Grand Hotel, St Annes Photo Sales