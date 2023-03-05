The Brick Veil Mosque is set to spring up on land overlooking the junction of the M55 and A6 having been given the go-ahead by the authority in February last year.

However, it was the government that ended up getting the final say over the plans after Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace and a local councillor asked ministers to ‘call in’ the controversial application for consideration at a national level.

The Brick Veil Mosque will be able to accommodate 248 prayer mats and associated worshippers - and is much needed by the lcoal Muslim community, it was argued at last year's public inquiry (image: RIBA)

Mr. Wallace has told the Post that he has no regrets over making that request after a city council cabinet member criticised him for a move which sparked a six-day inquiry - and left the authority with a hefty legal bill on top of the time it occupied officials in readying their case.

During 50 hours of evidence at Preston Town Hall last August, arguments for and against the development - first heard by councillors on the council’s planning committee, which approved the scheme - were re-run.

On the advice of the inspector chairing the proceedings, the government ultimately backed the city authority’s decision to grant permission for the place of worship in January.

However, at a recent meeting of Preston’s full council, cabinet member for planning and regulation David Borrow said that the inquiry process should never have been instigated and that it had succeeded only in “wasting a huge amount of money”.

Cllr David Borrow is angry that Preston City Council had to spend money defending its decision to permit the new mosque

The Post has since obtained details of the costs incurred by the council. It is understood that external legal fees covering the attendance of a barrister at the hearings - and expenses related to pre-inquiry conferences - generated a VAT-inclusive bill for the authority of £19,800.

The cost of the time spent by council planning officers in preparing for the inquiry is not known, but is also likely to be significant.

The government decision to approve the mosque development was made by housing and planning minister Lucy Frazer MP, acting on behalf of her boss, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, Michael Gove.

It was Mr. Gove who agreed to the call-in request from Ben Wallace, who, as the UK’s Defence Secretary, is a fellow senior government colleague - a fact not lost on Cllr Borrow.

Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace tried to block the proposed mosque in its now approved location - and says he was representing his constituents in doing so

He told the council meeting that he found it "extraordinary that a cabinet minister taps up another cabinet minister to call such a decision in".

“This was at no cost to Ben Wallace...but it was at a lot of cost to the citizens of Preston in terms of the cost to the council of fighting the case - and to the applicants who put together the [application] in the first place.

“I am pleased that the planning inspector and the minister agreed completely with the committee. I just think it is a big waste of money what’s happened over the last 12 months.

“I’ve been very critical of Ben Wallace and I remain very critical of the way in which I think he has misused his power as a minister in getting favours from fellow ministers,” added Cllr Borrow, who was himself an MP, representing South Ribble for Labour between 1997 and 2010.

The Brick Veil Mosque will be built alongside the Broughton roundabout after a government minister granted final permission for it (image: RIBA)

He also condemned the rules surrounding call-ins which meant that the council was unable to recover its legal costs - even though its original decision was upheld.

However, Mr. Wallace resolutely defended his actions when Cllr Borrow’s personal criticism was put to him by the Post.

In a statement, the Conservative politician said: "I stand by my decision to ask that the planning application be called in for determination by the Secretary of State.

“Preston City Council had indicated it was likely to grant permission for this development, despite it being contrary to the policies and site allocations set out in the local plan…which was developed following extensive public consultation.

“I am disappointed that the Secretary of State granted permission, overriding the local plan and the priorities my constituents had expressed during the plan consultation process.

“The stance taken by Preston City Council undermines the local plan and leaves it open to challenge by other developers. I will not apologise for ensuring my constituents are properly represented," said Mr. Wallace, who has been a Lancashire member of parliament since 2005, representing Wyre and Preston North since that constituency was formed five years later.

The 12-metre-high mosque’s striking design - which includes a 30-metre-tall minaret - was born out of a worldwide design competition which attracted more than 200 entries.

Its proposed location - on a raised patch of land that was previously used as a compound during the construction of the Broughton bypass - divided public opinion, as did its appearance when the winning entry was announced at the start of 2022.

An initial planning application - submitted before the design had been confirmed - attracted 625 letters of support and 425 in objection.

Preston-based architectural and planning firm Cassidy + Ashton brought forward the proposal and guided it through the planning process, but there has never been any public confirmation of the identity of the party or parties behind the mosque project.

Councillors originally deferred a decision on the plans in July 2021 pending the outcome of the competition.

‘DEAL WITH PEOPLE’S CONCERNS - DON’T JUST AGREE WITH THEM’

A Preston city councillor who, separately to Ben Wallace, also submitted a call-in request over the authority’s decision to approve the Broughton mosque said that he had simply pursued an option available within the planning system for just the sort of scenario with which he was confronted.

Graham Jolliffe, who represents the Preston Rural East ward, took issue with Cllr Borrow’s critique of how and why the process had been prompted.

“As a councillor for that particular area, [I] had to recognise the fact that I was not approached by one single person who was in favour of that planning application - but I was approached by…scores of people who were absolutely against it.

“I think the main thing that you completely disregard...is the fact that this very council’s own planning department identified a number of policy areas [locally and nationally] which this application fell foul of.

“And yet…significant weight was put on the aesthetics of the building and that is why, seemingly, the decision was made in favour [of approval].

“My question is how you can jump from a legitimate case being put by parishioners and voters, questioning why this council made a decision in direct contravention of numerous planning policies…[to] suddenly think[ing] there are nefarious issues going on between cabinet ministers.

“You've got no evidence for that, so I suggest you withdraw it," advised Cllr Jolliffe, who has previously told the Post that the inquiry had allowed everybody to have their say on the issue and that it was now time "to move on".

Town hall planning officers had recommended that councillors on the planning committee give the green light to the mosque proposal at the second time of asking - once the design was confirmed - after concluding that the demonstrable need for an Islamic place of worship in the area “tipped the balance” in its favour. They cited a Central Lancashire-wide planning policy designed to ensure that communities “have sufficient facilities where there is a need” for them.

Cllr Borrow said that he took particular “comfort” from the fact that the city council’s stance in that regard had been supported by the planning inspector who chaired the public inquiry and the government which subsequently agreed with his recommendation to uphold the decision to grant planning permission.

“When the committee makes a planning decision, when officers make recommendations and when the inspector makes a decision, it is a balanced judgement of different bits of planning law - of weighing things in the balance.

“I think it’s significant that our officers, our committee, the inspector and eventually the minister [came to] the same decision in terms of balancing things up.”

The veteran politician, who was first elected to the city authority in 1987, said that it was sometimes the job of councillors to mediate when members of the public had issues with planning applications - not just to back them up by default.

He recalled similarly controversial plans to convert a hotel on Watling Street Road into the Masjid e Salaam mosque when he was council leader - and the ward councillor for that area - in the mid-1990s.

“I was lobbied hard [to oppose the plans], but I called a public meeting…attended by planning officers, with about 300 people there.

“And once we had got through [the] ‘I don't want a mosque here’ argument and focused on what people’s real concerns were and what needed to be done to make the application successful, a whole series of things came up that could be included in the recommendations from officers in terms of conditions.

“It was approved…and in the period after that, while I was still on the council, I never received a complaint about the way [the mosque] operated.

“It’s clear that you need to engage with what people’s concerns are and try and find a way in which an application can be dealt with that [addresses] those concerns - not assume that [because] you’ve got 50 people angry about something you simply say: ‘I agree with them.’