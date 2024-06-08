Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of Preston residents has spoken out about what the city needs to do to help combat climate change.

The members of the People's Climate Jury made more than two dozen recommendations after deliberating over the question, "How can we, in Preston, work together to address the opportunities and challenges of climate change in a way that is fair to everyone?".

Their top suggestion was to focus on enhancing energy efficiency in people’s homes - including by raising the profile of the Cosy Homes in Lancashire initiative, which provides residents with free energy-saving grants, and working with Preston College to develop local skills in retrofitting of properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport was another big concern, featuring in over half of the recommendations, which included calls to improve bus services and routes, upgrade bus stops and encourage more bus travel.

The jury - which was established earlier this year and selected in such a way as to ensure that it was representative of the city’s population - discussed the subject of climate change for more than 30 hours over a six-week period. They also heard from experts as part of the process. Their recommendations were unveiled at an event at the University of Central Lancashire last month.

Speaking after the gathering, Coun Carol Henshaw, Preston City Council’s cabinet member for climate change, said the moment marked “a significant step” towards Preston achieving its aim of being carbon neutral by 2030.

“I’m fully behind the jury’s recommendations and hope that through…continuing conversation, they can become a catalyst for positive change across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to place on record my thanks to the members of the jury who have dedicated their time to make a difference to our future, it has been a pleasure to work alongside you,” Coin Henshaw said.

Nadine Johnrose, a member of the Preston People’s Climate Jury from Ribbleton said:

“At the start, I didn’t really know much about climate change. I’ve now left the experience with a good understanding and being part of the jury has been both educational and enjoyable, learning about what changes I can make that can have an overall impact.

I’ve always felt that it’s something the world has to do, but actually one person can make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said agreeing the recommendations was “an achievement”, because “there were lots of different views and people representing different values”.

“So I’m really proud that we got to this point. I do feel like we have represented Preston in a very fair way because everyone has their say no matter where they are from. Now we want the people of Preston to help implement them.”

Fellow juror, Luke Woodison, who lives in Ashton, added: “It’s very important, if not the most important issue of our generation. There’s not a lot of information out there about climate change or discussions being had.

“I want to do something to help the local community and help tackle the issue of climate change. I can use what I have learnt and pass that down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad