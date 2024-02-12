Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The current UK state pension age is 66 - one of the highest retirement ages (the age you can claim your state pension) in Europe.

But that could be about to change, with experts suggesting the retirement age could rise to 71 by 2050.

Lord David Willetts, President of the Resolution Foundation, called the current system "too generous."

His words came as the Office for National Statistics revised its inactivity rate (the number of people outside the labour force between 16-64) to 21.9% - up from 20.8%.

The International Longevity Centre's Healthy Ageing and Prevention Index also suggested if the current retirement age stays the same, there will eventually be shortages in the workforce and the argument for raising the bar becomes clear.

But what does this mean for the people of Lancashire?

According to Lancashire County Council, the difference between the male and female life expectancy at birth, in the county, is 3.6 years – Females 82.1 | Males 78.5.

If 71 becomes the new age for downing your tools, many in the region would only have a handful of years after retirement.

With the potential that people will be expected to work for longer, let's see what people in Lancashire had to say on the matter:

Gail Power said: "The experts should try and do some of the jobs that hard-working people do, apart from sitting at a desk. It's ridiculous!"

Tony Codling believes we should take notes from our European neighbours.

He said: "Should do what the French do and bring the country to a halt.”

Whilst some like Jamie Townley had a much more morbid outlook as he said: "Sound, I will tell my employer to get the casket ready, literally worked to death."

On the other hand, others said the the increase may not affect them.

"Not bothered, I'm already there," David Bower said.