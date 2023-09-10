News you can trust since 1886
These were the scenes as anti-fascist activists descended on Preston to condemn Sir Oswald Mosley commemoration

A “unity rally” organised by Unite Against Fascism was held in Preston to condemn a gathering at which past and current far-right figures were set to be honoured.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 11:21 BST

The rally took place at the memorial outside the Corn Exchange in Lune Street at around midday on Saturday (September 9).

These were the scenes:

An annual meeting of Ribbleton-based Heritage and Destiny in the city prompted a "unity rally", organised by Unite Against Fascism.

An annual meeting of Ribbleton-based Heritage and Destiny in the city prompted a "unity rally", organised by Unite Against Fascism.

Holly, 4, at the anti-fascist rally in Preston.

Holly, 4, at the anti-fascist rally in Preston.

The rally was staged at around the same time the meeting of Heritage and Destiny was due to be held.

The rally was staged at around the same time the meeting of Heritage and Destiny was due to be held.

