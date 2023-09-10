These were the scenes as anti-fascist activists descended on Preston to condemn Sir Oswald Mosley commemoration
A “unity rally” organised by Unite Against Fascism was held in Preston to condemn a gathering at which past and current far-right figures were set to be honoured.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 11:21 BST
The rally took place at the memorial outside the Corn Exchange in Lune Street at around midday on Saturday (September 9).
These were the scenes:
Click HERE to read more about it.
1 / 4