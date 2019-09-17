These are some of the jobs on offer at Lancashire County Council right now in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Lancashire County Council has an array of roles across the region currently up for grabs, so whether you are looking for a change in direction or for something a little bit different, there’s plenty to choose from.

Here are all the jobs currently available in the Preston area. You can find out more about the positions listed here as well as other roles across Lancashire here.

Preston | Salary 37,849 - 42,683 per annum | Fixed term, full time, until 28/02/2020, 37 hours per week | Closing Date: Sep 29, 2019

1. Supervisor / Manager (Children's Social Care)

Preston | Starting Salary 9.00 per hour | Permanent, Part Time, 10 hours per week term time and summer clean | Closing Date: Sep 23, 2019

2. Cleaning Supervisor - Deepdale Primary School

Preston | Salary 9.36 per hour | Casual hours I Closing Date: Sep 20, 2019 | Domiciliary Service - supports people with learning disabilities in their own homes over 24 hours.

3. Casual Community Support Worker

Bamber Bridge | Salary 21,166 - 24,799 Per annum | Permanent, Full Time, 37 hours per week | Closing Date: Sep 29, 2019 | Lancashire Highways Service is responsible for the direct delivery of all highway related schemes across the County.

4. Electrician

