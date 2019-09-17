These are some of the jobs on offer at Lancashire County Council right now in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
Lancashire County Council has an array of roles across the region currently up for grabs, so whether you are looking for a change in direction or for something a little bit different, there’s plenty to choose from.
Here are all the jobs currently available in the Preston area. You can find out more about the positions listed here as well as other roles across Lancashire here.
1. Supervisor / Manager (Children's Social Care)
Preston | Salary 37,849 - 42,683 per annum | Fixed term, full time, until 28/02/2020, 37 hours per week | Closing Date: Sep 29, 2019
Bamber Bridge | Salary 21,166 - 24,799 Per annum | Permanent, Full Time, 37 hours per week | Closing Date: Sep 29, 2019 | Lancashire Highways Service is responsible for the direct delivery of all highway related schemes across the County.