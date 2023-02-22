These are all the places where new houses could be built in South Ribble over the next 15 years

Along with neighbouring local authorities in Preston and Chorley, South Ribble Borough Council is currently drawing up the Central Lancashire Local Plan – a document that will guide residential and employment development across the three districts through until 2038.

A public consultation into the initial “preferred options” of areas to be developed has been running since December and closes on Friday (24th February).

The 28 sites provisionally suggested for housing in South Ribble – and how many homes could be be built on each - are listed below and residents can give their thoughts on what is being proposed by clicking here.

The potential locations for new housing which are listed in the preferred options consultation are made up of those suggested during three "call for sites" exercises which have taken place since 2019. That process allowed anybody to put forward plots they thought may be suitable for housebuilding, irrespective of whether or not they had an interest in the land.

There was also no requirement for planning permission to be in place for the suggested sites and their inclusion in the preferred options consultation does not alter the fact that they would still have to go through the formal planning application process even if they are ultimately allocated for housing in the Central Lancashire Local Plan.

The list does, however, include sites for which planning permission has already been secured or which are already earmarked for housing under the existing district local plans.

The number of homes that could be accommodated by each site are based either on planning permissions already granted or on the basis of the housing densities proposed to be included in the new local plan.

The list in full

Cuerden Strategic Site - 128

Brindle Rd, Phase 1 (Brindle Park) - 261

Land off Croston Rd (Farington Mews) - 525

Land south of Chapel Lane, Longton - 201

Land east of Leyland Rd/land off Claytongate Drive/land at Moor Hey School/Bellefield (Belle Wood View) - 63

Pickering's Farm, Penwortham - 1,350 (currently awaiting the outcome of a public inquiry into refusal of plans by South Ribble Borough Council)

Land to the south/rear of Longton Hall, Chapel Lane - 90

Moss Side Test Track - 950

Land to the rear of Dunkirk Mill, Slater Lane (rear of 102-118, Slater Ln) - 30

Land off School Lane/Old School Drive and land to the east of Reynard Close, Longton (aka Kitty's Farm) - central part - 14

Land off School Lane/Old School Drive and land to the east of Reynard Close, Longton (aka Kitty's Farm) - eastern part - 28

Lostock Hall Primary School, Avondale Drive - 50

The Pastures - 174

Holland House Farm - 48

Land south of Factory Lane and east of the West Coast Mainline - 64

The Copse - 61

Brindle Road (land adjacent to Cottage Gardens) - 11

Land off Brownedge Road/railway sidings - 257

Land north of Bannister Lane and rear of 398 - 414, Croston Road - 70

Land adjoining Longton Hall Farm, South of Chapel Lane - 60

Vernon Carus Site/Penwortham Mills, Factory Lane (excluding Sumpter Horse site) - 301

Sumpter Horse site - 25

Gas Holders Site, aka Land off Wateringpool Lane (Morris Homes) - 22

Brindle Rd, Bamber Bridge (Grey Gables Farm), Phase 2 - 193

Land between Altcar Lane and Shaw Brook Road (Wade Hall) (Worden Gardens) - 390

Land between Altcar Lane and Shaw Brook Road (Wade Hall) (Shawbrook Manor) - 200

Lostock Hall Gas Works, Leyland Road/The Cawsey/land at Leyland Road (St Mary's Park) - 280

Lostock Hall Gas Works, Leyland Rd/The Cawsey/land at Leyland Road (St Mary's Park), additional area - 12