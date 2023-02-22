These are all the places where new houses could be built in Preston over the next 15 years

Along with neighbouring local authorities in Chorley and South Ribble, Preston City Council is currently drawing up the Central Lancashire Local Plan – a document that will guide residential and employment development across the three districts through until 2038.

A public consultation into the initial “preferred options” of areas to be developed has been running since December and closes on Friday (24th February).

The 38 sites provisionally suggested for housing in Preston – and how many homes could be be built on each - are listed below and residents can give their thoughts on what is being proposed by clicking here.

Where might new homes be built in Preston before 2038?

The potential locations for new housing which are listed in the preferred options consultation are made up of those suggested during three "call for sites" exercises which have taken place since 2019. That process allowed anybody to put forward plots they thought may be suitable for housebuilding, irrespective of whether or not they had an interest in the land.

There was also no requirement for planning permission to be in place for the suggested sites and their inclusion in the preferred options consultation does not alter the fact that they would still have to go through the formal planning application process even if they are ultimately allocated for housing in the Central Lancashire Local Plan.

The list does, however, include sites for which planning permission has already been secured or which are already earmarked for housing under the existing district local plans.

In Preston’s case, the preferred options contain a significant number of new houses arising from existing allocations of land which have already been earmarked to enable the development of the more than 5,500 dwellings to be built in the north west of the city in the two decades through to 2035, as part of a longstanding “masterplan” for that area.

The number of homes that could be accommodated by each site in the list are based either on planning permissions already granted or on the basis of the housing densities proposed to be included in the new local plan.

The list in full

Land at Bartle - 1,100

Former Whittingham Hospital (remainder of the site), Whittingham Lane, Whittingham - 481

Land off Riversway and west of Dodney Drive, Lea - 280

Fulwood Barracks, Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston - 465

Land east of Garstang Road, Broughton - 110

Land at Glencourse Drive, Fulwood - 74

Land off Tudor Avenue, Lea - 89

The Larches, Larches Lane, Ashton on Ribble- 31

115, Church Street, Preston - 3

North Road, Preston - 6

Moor Park Depot, Moor Park Avenue - 11

Former Tulketh High School, Tag Lane, - 160

Land to the rear of Laburnum House Farm and north west of Bartle Lane, Lower Bartle - 75

Land Adjoining Mayors Farm, Bartle Lane, Lower Bartle - 212

Corner of Manchester Road and Church Street - 21

Cottam postcodes PR4 0LE, PR2 3GB, PR3 3ZS (Preston Local Plan: Cottam allocation) - 89

North West Preston area (Preston Local Plan: North West Preston allocation/strategic location) - 1,903

Land North of Tom Benson Way - 29

Arkwright House, Midgery Lane - 1

The Unicentre, Lords Walk - 4

Southgate Works, St. George’s Road, Deepdale - 18

Grimshaw Street/Queen Street/Manchester Road - 70

Tulketh Crescent - 8

6 and 7, Ribblesdale Place - 2

170, Corporation Street - 1

Greenlands Labour Club, Chatburn Road, Ribbleton - 8

Land at Browsholme Avenue/Fair Oak Close, Ribbleton - 7

Former Spindlemakers Arms, Lancaster Road North - 3

Sites within Preston Station Quarter Regeneration Framework area - 100

Former Alstom Works and wider site, Channel Way - 75

Land west of Cottam and east of Preston Western Distributor Road - 1,852

Stoneygate Opportunity Area - 166

Riversway Phase B (site-specific policy), Maritime Way - 216

Sharoe Green Hospital, Sharoe Green Lane - 131

Appleby House, Appleby Street - 1

Former Gasworks, Ribbleton Lane, Ribbleton - 37

Ribble Heights, Fir Trees Place, Ribbleton - 11

Land east and west of Dixons Lane, Grimsargh - 196

