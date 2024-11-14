Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The call has gone out for the potential Lancashire county councillors of the future to consider putting themselves forward as candidates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elections are taking place next May and anybody interested in becoming a local politician – including those who may never have considered the prospect before – is being invited to an event to find out what representing their community would entail.

The ‘Be A Councillor’ evening – at County Hall, in Preston, on 19th November from 6pm – is an opportunity to learn more about a role that lies at the heart of local democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will get the chance to ask questions and have an informal chat with county council officials about the support on offer to those interested in seeking election to what is the the top-level council across Lancashire, except in Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen.

[Clockwise from top left] County Cllrs Samara Barnes, John Potter, Gina Dowding and Ash Sutcliffe make the case for joining them at County Hall

While those who want to stand for a particular political party would have to go through that party’s own selection process, residents are also being reminded that anybody who is eligible to be a candidate can contest a seat as an independent.

Ahead of the event, county councillors from across the political divide have been trying to encourage prospective politicians to take the plunge.

Preston West division representative John Potter, a LIberal Democrat, stresses that people should not be “overawed” by the thought of holding elected office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone starting as a councillor [learns] new stuff every single day. You’ll help thousands of people along the way – and it is genuinely one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever done,” he said.

Ash Sutcliffe, the Conservative county councillor for Pendle Central, has a simple message to anyone in two minds about throwing their hat into the ring: “Do it – it’ll be the best thing you’ve ever done. If you’re even considering it, you’re already halfway there.”

Labour’s Samara Barnes, who represents Rossendale West, says she wanted to get elected because “people like me don’t become councillors”.

“I’m very working class, I’ve got tattoos, I’m a younger woman – so it was important for me that people like me were represented at County Hall,” she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Green Party’s Gina Dowding, who has sat on the county council for the Lancaster Central division for 11 years, says individuals can shape the role for themselves, because “there’s no right or wrong way of doing it”.

Lancashire County Council democratic services officer Hannah Rice says the authority benefits from having members “from all walks of life and all backgrounds”.

“That can include working parents, people from disabled groups – nothing should put you off from standing for election.

“County councillors make a real difference to the lives of Lancashire’s residents and take important decisions about how the council’s services are delivered,” Hannah added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrary to popular belief, councillors do not receive a wage for their work, but they are paid an allowance which is intended to reflect the time they spend on their council duties. Those with additional responsibilities beyond representing their residents – such as membership of committees or posts in cabinet – receive a higher rate.

Eighty-four seats are up for grabs at next year’s county council elections – and the winning candidates will serve a four-year term.

To book a place at the Be A Councillor event, visit: www.local.gov.uk/be-councillor/councils/lancashire-county-council

IN THEIR OWN WORDS: WHAT MAKES A GOOD COUNCILLOR?

“Being approachable. To me, it’s really important that councillors are their authentic selves and [practice] honesty at all times.” County Cllr Samara Barnes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Actually remembering the people that put you there, so…I knock on thousands of doors a year, because I don’t want to lose that connection.” County Cllr John Potter

“It’s really about problem solving – trying to find ways of getting things done when people say initially, ‘Oh we can’t do that’. [But] where there’s a will, there’s a way.” County Cllr Gina Dowding

“You’ve got to really love where you represent – I think you’ve got to be a real true part of that community.” County Cllr Ash Sutcliffe

WHO CAN BECOME A COUNCILLOR?

To serve as a councillor you must be:

***registered to vote in the area or have lived, worked or owned property there for at least 12 months before an election;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***British or a citizen of the Commonwealth. You may also be eligible as a citizen of the European Union, however the criteria has changed now that the UK has left the European Union;

***at least 18 years old.

You can’t become a councillor if you:

***work for the council you want to be a councillor for. You can work for another local authority as long as you are not in a politically restricted post;

***re the subject of a bankruptcy restrictions order or interim order;

***have been sentenced to prison for three months or more (including suspended sentences) during the five years before election day;

***have been convicted of a corrupt or illegal practice by an election court;

***are subject to any relevant notification requirements, or a relevant order, in respect of a sexual offence.