The 86 Chorley and South Ribble candidates standing in Lancashire County Council's 'last ever' elections
The hopefuls looking to represent the boroughs at County Hall will be battling it out across 16 divisions – the county council equivalent of electoral wards – at the poll on 1st May.
The list of nominations shows that the Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding 14 candidates, while the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are standing in seven divisions. One independent candidate – not affiliated to any political party – has also put themselves forward.
The present political make-up at County Hall – after taking into account changes of allegiance over the past four years – sees the ruling Conservative group with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
A government-ordered shake-up means this is likely to be the final election to Lancashire County Council, 136 years after it was formed.
The authority – and the 14 other councils across Lancashire – are set to be scrapped and replaced with a handful of new ones. On the government’s current timetable, that process is expected to be completed before the point at which the county council would otherwise be due to hold another election in 2029.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
Mark Wynn, Lancashire County Council’s electoral returning officer and chief executive, said: “The elections in May are your chance to have your say about who will take decisions on the many vital services which the county council delivers over the next four years.
“If you are not yet registered to vote, or wish to apply for a postal vote, there is still time, but you need to act quickly as the deadline is fast approaching.”
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
In order to vote in the Lancashire County Council elections, you must be on the electoral register.
If you have not voted for a while or have changed your name or address, you might not be registered to vote, but you can check by contacting Chroley or South Ribble councils, the electoral registration offices for residents of the boroughs.
You can register online or by obtaining a paper form and returning it to the city council. The deadline for registration for the county council elections is 11th April at 11.59pm.
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you will need to obtain a voter authority certificate, which can be done online, or with help from the Chorley or South Ribble’s electoral registration office. The deadline for applying for a certificate is 5pm on 23rd April.
HOW DO I VOTE BY POST OR BY PROXY?
To register for a postal vote, you must apply by 5pm on 14th April – you can do so online or by obtaining a paper form from, and returning it to, Chorley Council or South Ribble Borough Council’s election registration office, as appropriate.
If you would like someone else to vote in person on your behalf, you can apply for a proxy vote. The deadline is 5pm on 23rd April.
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a breakdown of all the Chorley and South Ribble candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
CHORLEY
Chorley Central
Michaela Cmorej – Reform UK
Debbie Brotherton – Green Party
Jennifer Jane Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Peter Malpas – Conservatives
Chris Snow – Labour
Chorley North
Anne Calderbank – Green Party
Sam Chapman – Conservatives
Moira Crawford – Independent
Hasina Khan – Labour
Aamir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Martin Topp – Reform UK
Chorley Rural East
Sue Baines – Conservatives
Simon Cash – Green Party
David Golden – Liberal Democrats
Greg Heath – Reform UK
Kim Snape – Labour
Chorley Rural West
Sef Churchill – Green Party
Braeden Irvine – Conservatives
Rowan Patrick Power – Liberal Democrats
Mark Wade – Reform UK
Alan Whittaker – Labour
Chorley South
Julia Louise Berry – Labour
Olga Cash – Green Party
Zoe Anastasia Curtis – Liberal Democrats
Lee Hutchinson – Reform UK
Christine Turner – Conservatives
Clayton with Whittle
Mark Edward Clifford – Labour
Amy Louise Coxley – Green Party
George David Ikin – Reform UK
Greg Morgan – Conservatives
Gail Patricia Ormston – Liberal Democrats
Carole Ann Sasaki – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley
Jonathan Close – Reform UK
Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats
Jacob Neal – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Aidy Riggott – Conservatives
Gillian Frances Sharples – Labour
Pauline Margaret Summers – Green Party
Hoghton with Wheelton
John Clemson – Reform UK
Alan Cullens – Conservatives
Penelope Dawber – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Stephen John Fenn – Liberal Democrats
Mike Graham – Labour
Jon Royle – Green Party
SOUTH RIBBLE
Leyland Central
Mary Green – Conservatives
Arif Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Alan Swindells – Liberal Democrats
Matthew Vincent Tomlinson – Labour
Hannah Alice Whalley – Reform UK
Emma Elisabeth Winterleigh – Green Party
Leyland South
Ellie Close – Reform UK
Tahir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Stephen Philip McHugh – Liberal Democrats
Jayne Louise Rear – Conservatives
Wes Roberts – Labour
Ceri Sian Turner – Green Party
Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge
Jeff Couperthwaite – Conservatives
Simon Gummer – Reform UK
Clare Hunter – Labour
Samuel Paul Winterleigh – Green Party
Tim Young – Liberal Democrats
Moss Side and Farrington
Andy Blake – Reform UK
Michael Anthony Green – Conservatives
Anthony Sims – Green Party
Graham Michael Smith – Liberal Democrats
Paul Wharton-Hardman – Labour
Penwortham East and Walton-le-Dale
Sue Broady – Green Party
Joan Mary Burrows – Conservatives
Clare Burton-Johnson – Liberal Democrats
Lorenzo More – Reform UK
Elaine Stringfellow – Labour
Penwortham West
Wayne Griffiths – Reform UK
David Howarth – Liberal Democrats
Heike McMurray – Green Party
Ian Danny Watkinson – Labour
Paul Watson – Conservatives
South Ribble East
Fred Cottam – Reform UK
Clare Hales – Green Party
Chris Lomax – Labour
Paul Anthony Valentine – Liberal Democrats
Barrie Yates – Conservatives
James Joseph Gleeson – Labour
Tom Lord – Reform UK
Angela Turner – Liberal Democrats
Gareth Paul Watson – Conservatives
Christine Jane Winter – Green Party
