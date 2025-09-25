The 12 places in Lancashire getting a share of £129m for major revamps

Six small communities across Lancashire are in line for £20m each to give them a new lease of life and help revitalise their public spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The areas – in Preston, Blackpool, Wyre, Morecambe, Blackburn and Skelmersdale – are home to just a few thousand people and have been chosen to benefit from the expansion of a government fund targeting locations described as “long overlooked”.

Under the nationwide Pride in Place fund, they will each get £2m every year for the next decade to deliver sustained changes that will be determined by locals themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, six council areas in Lancashire – Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley and Hyndburn and Pendle will be handed £1.5m each from the same pot to spend right across their patches.

It means Lancashire will get £129m in total from the fund.

The localities that will receive £20m windfalls between now and 2035 – known as middle-layer super output areas (MSOAs) – are smaller than council wards and so do not align with them, even if their names are identical or similar. They can also cross ward boundaries.

In Lancashire, the chosen six are:

***Ribbleton (Preston) – includes Moor Nook and Grange Park and roughly bound by Blackpool Road in the west, Longridge Road in the north and the River Ribble in the south and east;

***Little Layton and Little Carleton (Blackpool) – roughly bound by Westcliffe Drive in the west, Poutlon Road in the north, Horsebridge Road in the east and Northway Avenue in the south;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

***Fleetwood Town (Wyre) – bound by Broadway in the west, The Esplanade in the north, Queens Terrace in the east and Denham Way in the south;

***Morecambe West End (Morecambe) – roughly bound by Sandylands Promenade in the west, Marine Road West in the north, Lake Road in the east and Norton Road in the south;

***Shadsworth and Intack (Blackburn with Darwen) – bound by North Road in the west, Moss Street in the north, Rothesay Road in the east and Sett End Road West in the south;

***Skelmersdale South East (West Lancashire) - centred on Digmoor and roughly bound by Thorn Island in the west, Grimshaw Road in the north, Stannanought Road in the east and Digmoor Road in the south.

Exact maps can be found via the Find that Postcode website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moor Nook is part of the broader Ribbleton area, which will see £20m poured into it over the next decade | Google

The government says the funding – part of a £5bn pot for the whole country – could be used reviving high streets, restoring parks and breathing new life into pubs, leisure centres and community halls.

Communities will also gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy beloved local assets before they close – restoring what ministers say will be pride and unity to every corner of the country by backing Britain’s “true patriots” to rebuild forgotten places.

Cllr Matthew Brown, the Labour leader of Preston City Council, said: “We welcome the announcement of this funding for Preston and specifically Ribbleton, an area known for pockets of deprivation.

“For the first time, significant funding will be available on a very local level where communities will decide how the funding is spent, led by the people who know their neighbourhood and what will make the biggest difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This aligns and supports Preston’s community wealth building strategy that strives to put prosperity and power in the hands of local people, to deliver inclusive growth and a more democratic economy within a fair and resilient city.”

Lorraine Beavers, Labour MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, said of the allocation to Fleetwood Town – which spans the Pharos and Mount wards and is not to be confused with the football club – that now was the time for residents to come forward with ideas for projects to rejuvenate the area.

“It will be up to local people how this money is spent. This is our chance to work together and decide how this money is invested in our area. I’ll be consulting with my community throughout and that starts right now.

“I want to make sure that everyone who wants to be involved feels heard. I’m planning to use surveys, meetings, and focus groups already but I want to know what else I can do to reach my community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For too long, the people of Fleetwood have suffered the consequences of underinvestment. I have watched our community climb the league tables no one wants to top. We rank in the worst 10 percent for health, education, jobs, inequalities, and much more. I have watched as industry has moved away and well paid, reliable employment has become scarce. I’ve seen the consequences of this first hand – and I know how much it has hurt our community.

“I believe that our community knows how to heal itself. I know how hard so many people are working to rebuild our town, and this money is our chance to show what we can do. This is our chance to fight back and invest in our people and community.

“I have seen deprivation spread across the whole of Fleetwood and into Thornton and Cleveleys. I hope that by addressing the issues in Fleetwood Town Centre, the rest of my constituency can also prosper. We are one community and when things improve for one, they improve for us all.”

Meanwhile, the Conservative cabinet member for planning policy and economic development at Wyre Council, Peter le Marinel, added: “We warmly welcome this announcement and eagerly await further details on how the fund will be allocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a powerful opportunity to build on the strengths of our already proud and resilient communities. We’re committed to helping ensure every penny delivers real, lasting impact, helping our people, places, and local priorities thrive.”

Andy MacNae, the Labour MP for Rossendale and Darwen, said of the £1.5 coming to Blackburn with Darwen as a whole: “I welcome this necessary investment in local communities – and I’m pleased to see funding being directed toward revitalising high streets.

“I’ll be working with Blackburn with Darwen Council to make sure that Darwen benefits from this funding, and that any plans reflect the needs of Darwen residents. I look forward to seeing the real improvements on the ground that this investment will help deliver.”

In announcing the expansion, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re investing in Britain’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.

“This is a huge investment, but what matters most is who decides how it’s spent: the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game.

“We’re choosing renewal over decline, unity over division. This is our ‘Plan for Change’ in action – giving power and pride back to the people who make Britain great.”

Seventy-five areas are already in receipt of funding from the same scheme and now 169 others will receive £2m every year for 10 years and 95 local authorities will get £1.5m for projects such as new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities.