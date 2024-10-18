Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy road in South Ribble is finally getting a new zebra crossing after a near decade-long campaign to make the route safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The facility will be installed on Stanifield Lane in Farington, close to Farington Park.

South Ribble Borough Council leader Jacky Alty told a cabinet meeting at which the scheme was given the green light that there was “clearly a need” for the new crossing point.

“There is increased traffic, there are [building] developments…and it only takes one motorway to close and we’re backlogged.

“People’s patience is tested frequently [and] parents and children struggle to get across the road at different times,” said Cllr Alty, who represents the area as a ward councillor.

Fellow Farington East representative Paul Wharton-Hardman has been pushing for the safety measure since not long after first being elected nearly ten years ago - and has previously said it was "desperately" important.

Highways officials from Lancashire County Council have identified a spot near Stevenson Avenue as being the most suitable location.

There have been two collisions in the past five years within 100 metres of the entrance to Farington Park - both of which involved cyclists being hit by vehicles. It is hoped the chosen location will prevent cyclists leaving the park and riding directly out onto the road.

South Ribble has agreed to contribute £70,000 towards the estimated £80,000 cost of the new facility, while it is thought Farington Parish Council will cover the remainder. The parish authority said it would stump up £10,000 back in May 2019 and it has now been asked to confirm that it is still willing to do so.

Cabinet members were warned in a report that the bill, which includes design fees, may yet increase.

The county council would usually fund new crossings because of its overall responsibility for roads. However, the proposal for Stanfield Lane did not meet the threshold to be added to its list of annual road safety projects.

County Hall has nevertheless offered advice to South Ribble about the project, following a feasibility study.