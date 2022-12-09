A consultation with members of the public has been launched - and runs till December 19 - asking whether people think it will have a positive or negative affect on journeys.

It comes after "a lot" of requests have been made to council officers, both from the trade, trade representatives and members, asking for the policy on CCTV to be reconsidered before members again, with the possibility of a mandatory policy investigated.

In 2018, the idea was rejected on the basis that the cost of implementation in every vehicle could not be justified because of low crime rates involving taxis.

A view of a taxi cab

A council spokesman said: "There are many factors that need to be considered to ensure that the design, specification and operation of any CCTV system is proportionate, justified and pragmatic so, any decision to mandate CCTV in licensed vehicles cannot be made lightly or quickly.

"We want to understand if there are local circumstances about the mandatory installation of CCTV that you think may have a positive or negative effect on the safety of Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Vehicle users, including children or vulnerable adults, and taking into account potential privacy issues."

Cost

South Ribble Borough Council

CCTV units range in price between £390 £450, which includes professional installation by an approved supplier.

Officers are currently researching the possibility of grants or funding towards the cost of each unit, but if this is not possible and a mandatory policy were to be implemented, the cost would fall to the owner of the licensed vehicles to pay for the CCTV installation.