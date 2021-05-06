Sun shining as Lancashire polling stations open
Polling stations have opened across Lancashire, as voters head out to elect councillors and a police and crime commissioner.
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 11:17 am
Updated
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 11:18 am
Stations will be open until 10pm tonight for registered people to vote in person, or hand in any postal ballots which did not get mailed in time.
Voters are reminded to bring a pen or pencil and a face covering, unless exempt, with social distancing measures in place.
