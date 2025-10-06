'Sports village' and housing estate planned for this part of Preston

A new ‘sports village’ could be created on the outskirts of Preston as part of plans to build up to 250 homes.

The proposed development – on land to the north west of Longridge – would include a full-size 3G football pitch, two seven-a-side ‘junior’ pitches, six padel courts, indoor cricket nets, a gymnastics and dance school and the route for a 5K park run.

Meanwhile, all of the housing on the site – bound by Inglewhite Road, Chipping Lane and Old Clay Lane – would be offered at discounted ‘affordable’ rates.

A public consultation is being carried out ahead of the submission of formal plans to Preston City Council – in whose patch the plot lies – but the closing date for locals to have their say is looming on Tuesday (7th October).

The plans for Longridge Sports Village | image: Steel Work Construction Limited

The blueprint has been drawn up by Steel Work Construction Limited (SWC) and backed by the social housing provider Community Gateway Association (CGA).

SWC says the driving force behind its vision for the site is “equal access to sport and homes for all”. The firm adds that the facilities aim to make Longridge “a hub of sporting excellence, reducing the need for residents to travel to other towns for sports activities”.

It says that the entire development would form “a natural extension of Longridge, with everything within walking distance”.

Although no details have been provided about the style and tenure of the proposed homes, they are set to include options that would suit first-time buyers, fully-fledged families and those looking for “affordable retirement living options”, according to the consultation website.

The main artificial football pitch would be suitable for competitive matches and training, while it is proposed that the seven-a-side facilities – with their own club house abd events space – would support the needs of Longridge Town FC Juniors and also provide an area for “recreational play”. The covered cricket nets would allow for year-round training in the sport and complement the existing cricket pitch.

Much of the southern section of the site would be given over to publicly-accessible green space, the like of which would also permeate other parts of the development.

To take part in the consultation, fill out the survey here.

