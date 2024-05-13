'Spectacular and nostalgic' plans for 50th Preston Caribbean Carnival

The Preston Caribbean Carnival procession will encompass 50 years of the event's history when it takes place on 26th may (image: Sonia Bashir)

Organisers of the Preston Caribbean Carnival are promising that this year’s 50th staging of the event will be “a spectacular celebration of Caribbean culture like never before”.

The highlight of the festival - on Sunday 26th May - will, as usual, be the lively city centre procession, which will have a nostalgic flavour this time around, with participants reflecting half a century of Preston cultural history.

More than 25,000 people are expected to be drawn to the city for the carnival, which was founded in 1974 by Prestonians with roots in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica and other Caribbean islands.

The event was born out of the 1972 Preston Guild Community procession and intended as an annual cultural celebration featuring both a processional element and a park-based celebration for locals and visitors alike.

Fifty years on, and Moor Park will once again come alive with the sounds, tastes and colours of the Caribbean during the family fun day that takes place in the afternoon, following completion of the procession. Face painting, creative workshops and inflatable rides will also be on offer to keep the kids entertained.

Tracey Harris, chairperson of Preston Caribbean Carnival, said: “We will be showcasing some iconic carnival costume pieces from over the 50 years as part of our special anniversary celebrations.

“Local carnival dance troupes have practised all year in preparation for the event and we are all excited and looking forward to the day we can take them on the road through Preston city centre.”

Cllr Peter Kelly, Preston City Council’s cabinet member for arts and culture, added: "This year's carnival is a milestone celebration of the vibrant Caribbean culture that has enriched our city for half a century.

"The Caribbean Carnival is an opportunity to participate in the rich culture of the Caribbean right here in Preston.”

Organisers request that those aged 12 and over make a donation of £2 to help cover health and safety costs for the festival.

The day before the carnival, the 'One Park Event' will kick off a weekend of entertainment on 25th May. Featuring live performances by the best reggae artists - including headliner The Twinkle Brothers - the ticketed event runs between midday and 9pm.

Tickets for the One Park Event are available at: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/Moor-Park/One-Park-Living-Legends/38206225/