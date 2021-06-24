South Ribble residents invited for a brew with their councillors

The Council has announced a series of ‘Community Conversations’ – informal events where members of the public can get to know the people who represent them.

Events are taking place in 11 different open-air locations across the borough, from June 28 to July 12.

Elected representatives of nearby wards will be in attendance between 11am-4pm, while residents will also have the chance to meet their local community development officer.

Coun Aniela Bylinski Gelder

Councillor Aniela Bylinski-Gelder, South Ribble Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Social Justice and Wellbeing, said: “It’s so important for us to keep in touch with the people we are elected to represent, and these Community Conversations are an opportunity for residents to come along and have a chat with their local Elected Members in an informal, friendly setting.

“We’re happy for people to suggest ideas or raise any concerns they may have, but it will also be nice just to say ‘hello’, grab a coffee and have a bit of a natter.

“All events will be Covid secure and will follow the latest guidance, and we hope as many people as possible are able to pop along over the course of the day. Refreshments will be provided and everybody is welcome!”

Community Conversations will be taking place at the following locations:

28 June – Worden Park

29 June – Farington Park

30 June – John McNamara Gardens

1 July – Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall

2 July – Spar Car Park, Millwood Road

5 July – The Venue (Penwortham Arts Centre)

6 July – Samlesbury War Memorial Hall car park

7 July – St Andrew’s Church Hall car park

8 July – Higher Walton Community Centre car park

9 July – Kingsfold Park

12 July – Hutton Village Hall