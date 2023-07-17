She was elected in the last nationwide poll in December 2019, when she secured the largest majority of anybody who has held the seat since it was formed in 1983 - of almost 11,200 votes.

In its four-decade history, the seat has been a safe Conservative one, except during the 13 years of the Tony Balir and Gordon Brown governments between 1997 and 2010.

Speaking of her re-election, Ms. Fletcher said: “I was proud to be readopted unanimously by local party members who I thank for their unstinting support and help.

South Ribble's Conservative MP Katherine Fletcher

“Living here, delivering more than £100 million in investment for our communities since 2019 and continuing to champion our longer-term needs through the northern powerhouse gets me up every morning.

“I will continue to work hard for our communities every day in Westminster and across South Ribble and there is still much to do.”

Katherine Fletcher will be challenged by the recently-announced Labour candidate Paul Foster, the current leader of South Ribble Borough Council.

Conservative deputy area chairman Jayne Rear said that the party was “delighted” that Ms. Fletcher would again be standing to represent the party.

“She is an excellent MP who has helped residents with their issues, brought in substantial government investment for health services, town centres and schools and represented South Ribble brilliantly in parliament.

“It was no surprise her readoption was unanimous. She is a talented, approachable, and popular MP and she has our full support to continue as South Ribble’s Member of Parliament,” said Ms. Rear, who is also Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for education and skills.