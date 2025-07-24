So THAT’s how it will look: final Preston-to-Penwortham bridge design unveiled

The clearest indication yet has been given of what Preston’s replacement ‘Old Tram Bridge’ will look like.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An updated exhibition setting out the finer details of the project opened to the public in the Pavilion Café in Avenham Park on Thursday afternoon.

It comes after key design decisions were made, including the final colour palette for the bridge - which spans the River Ribble between the park and Penwortham - and its decking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studio John Bridge

The steelwork will feature a black/grey hue, chosen for what Preston City Council says is its “sleek, contemporary look and ability to complement the natural surroundings”.

“This will be paired with a light buff brown polydeck finish for the bridge decking, offering both durability and a warm, inviting appearance underfoot.

One of the new CGIs reflecting the final bridge design | Studio John Bridge

“These carefully selected colours reflect the bridge’s modern engineering while nodding to the heritage and landscape of Avenham Park, ensuring the new Tram Bridge will be as visually striking as it is functional,” the authority added.

The features were also encapsulated in a model unveiled as part of the exhibition’s refresh, which also features new computer-generated images to add to those released last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A model of the 'new' Old Tram Bridge | National World

The bridge is currently being constructed off-site and is expected to be craned into place this autumn, ahead of its opening - which has been previously been forecast as being either late this year or early next.

Work restarted on the Old Tram Bridge site in the spring after an enforced break during winter | Preston City Council

Visible changes can already be seen along the river, including the completion of the land-based piers, modification of the abutments, and preparation for a second in-river pier.

The Old Tram Bridge site as it looks now, ahead of the new structure's installation later this year | National World

Coun Valerie Wise, cabinet member for community wealth building at Preston City Council, said: “I’m delighted at the progress of this historic project. The newly released imagery and designs are really bringing it to life and, I hope, will generate excitement across the city.

“I want to thank everyone involved for their commitment and dedication to delivering a bridge that can be used and enjoyed for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage everyone to visit the Pavilion Café, take a look at the exhibition, and see the progress for themselves.”

County Coun Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for highways and transport at Lancashire County Council, added: "This isn’t just about rebuilding a bridge – it’s about reconnecting communities, opening up greener travel and giving people a healthier, more active way to move between South Ribble and Preston.

"I’d like to thank residents for their patience while work continues, your support is helping deliver a lasting improvement for the whole area."

Meanwhile, Antony Mulligan, contracts manager at Eric Wright Civil Engineering, which is delivering the project, said: “The project continues to move at pace with us already completing the first in river pier and the two land abutments. We are currently constructing the second and final in-river pier which will see us complete the substructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The steel superstructure of the bridge is currently being fabricated off site ready to be installed later this year.”

The Old Tram Bridge was closed unexpectedly in February 2019 amid fears of the possibility of a sudden collapse due to defects.