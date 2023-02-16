Six percent of South Ribble voters 'do not have the ID they need' for this year's local elections

The figure was revealed during a recent meeting of the authority at which councillors called for new nationwide voter ID rules to be ditched.

When voters go to the polls in May for the the once-in-four-year elections in the borough, they will have to present an approved type of photographic identity - such as a driving licence, passport or bus pass - or a new “voter authority certificate”, for which they will have to have applied in advance.

The move was condemned by South Ribble’s Labour leader Paul Foster as an “outrageous” one which could disenfranchise a significant tranche of the electorate in the district, according to evidence analysed by the authority’s own electoral services team.

South Ribble Borough Council will be letting people know about the new rules - but will that ensure everyone who should be able to vote in May will be able to?

Cabinet member for finance Matthew Tomlinson said that in his Broadfield ward in Leyland, the borough-wide estimate of six percent of people being without the necessary ID could rise to 15 percent.

He warned that if any council staff were assaulted by “an angry person being told they can’t vote, then it is on this Conservative government”.

"You can't say we’re not having a national ID card because it’s my God-given right to roam the streets of Britain, but if you want to come and exercise your God-given right to vote…[then you can’t] if you don't have a passport or driving licence,” Cllr Tomlinson said.

Voting in elections has never before required any form of ID

He was speaking in support of motion brought by Liberal Democrat Broad Oak ward member Angela Turner which will see the authority write to local MPs, urging them to lobby for the repeal of the regulations, and to the government to appeal that, if the changes are implemented, they are at least delayed to allow time for the public to be made more aware of them.

“This whole policy is resolving a completely non-existent issue,” she said.

“The only outcome will be putting more barriers in front of already marginalised groups as they try to exercise their democratic rights.

“For a Conservative government to put a tremendous amount of energy into this during a cost of living crisis - and then pile more pressure onto council budgets through the implementation of this policy - is infuriating.

“These Orwelian measures have no place in British democracy,” Cllr Turner added.

Conservative opposition group leader Karen Walton said that she feared it was “far too late” to influence any change in policy for the local elections in less than four months’ time.

“As much as we might not want this to happen, we need to make sure that all of our residents have the ability to be able to provide some sort of voter ID so that they are able to vote,” said Cllr Walton, who encouraged the authority to assist with applications for the new voter authority certificates.

Cllr Foster confirmed that the council would be working to raise public awareness of the new requirements, while Conservative Coupe Green and Gregson Lane ward member Gareth Watson cautioned against “inflaming” people by suggesting that they were somehow being stopped from voting.

However, deputy council leader Mick Titherington claimed that the new rules were “about discouraging anybody who is likely to vote for anybody but the Tories".

“It’s a pernicious piece of legislation, it should be opposed by any person who values democracy.”

Seven Stars ward representative Jane Bell added that it would have a disproportionate effect on older people who were most likely to go out to vote as they had done so “all their lives”.

When similar concerns were raised by Preston City Council back in December, a government spokesperson said: “We cannot be complacent when it comes to ensuring our democracy remains secure.

“Everyone eligible to vote will have the opportunity to do so and 98 percent of electors already have an accepted form of identification.

“Photo identification has been used in Northern Ireland elections since 2003 and we’re working closely with the sector to support the rollout and funding the necessary equipment and staffing.”

Two thirds of the near-600 allegations of voter fraud reported to the police in relation to every local and national poll held in the UK in 2019 were not investigated due to there being no – or at least a lack of - evidence, according to the Electoral Commission.

Of the remainder, just four led to a conviction, while two individuals were given a police caution.

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

The following documents will be accepted as long as poll workers assess the photo is a good enough likeness of the person attending the polling station:

***A passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

***A driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or an EEA state.

***A biometric Immigration document

***An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

***Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

***A Blue Badge

***A national identity card issued by an EEA state

***An older person’s bus pass

***A disabled person’s bus pass

***An Oyster 60+ card

***A Freedom Pass

***A new voter authority certificate or a temporary voter authority certificate

Expired documents, such as passports, will also be accepted.