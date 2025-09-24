Six families remain in temporary accommodation after a huge sinkhole swallowed up a driveway in Darwen.

A major incident was declared after the ground collapsed on the newly built Taylor’s Green estate off Pole Lane on Sunday morning (September 21).

Emergency services were called to the scene and residents were evacuated from homes in Green Field road. No one was injured.

Six households have been forced to leave their homes after a sinkhole appeared on Tilia Homes' new Taylor's Green estate off Pole Lane in Darwen | Submitted

Concerns had previously been raised about the development being built in a former mining area.

Blackburn with Darwen Council say investigations into the cause of the sinkhole are ongoing, and defended itself against claims that the site was not fit for development.

Council defends planning permission

A council spokesperson said: “We’ve received many comments from residents about the granting of planning permission at the site off Pole Lane.

“We want to reassure you that all planning applications are subject to rigorous assessment, including statutory consultation with key agencies.

“Planning permission is only ever granted if the application meets all requirements.

“The cause of the sinkhole is being investigated by the developer and the Mining Remediation Authority.

“Our priority is the safety of our residents and we are supporting those who have been evacuated.”

The Council said the area has been secured and they are continuing to support six families with alternative accommodation, close to local schools and transport, while assessments continue.

The sink hole swallowed up part of a driveway in Green Field, off Pole Lane, Darwen on Sunday morning (September 21) | Daniel Wilkinson

What next?

The Mining Remediation Authority is working with the Council and Tilia Homes to “secure and stabilise the collapse” and has started to temporarily fill the hole.

“Once those works are complete, a clearer exclusion zone will be established,” said the Council in its latest update.

Currently, a short stretch of Pole Lane – from Priory Drive to Spring Meadow – will remain closed until these works are completed.

Following instructions from the fire service, Cadent has turned off the gas supply, whilst this work is being carried out. Alternative access into the development has also been made available using temporary two-way traffic lights.

Daniel Wilkinson shared this drone view of the scene on the Taylor's Green estate off Pole Lane, Darwen | Daniel Wilkinson

Who is responsible?

The mining authority manages safety issues that have resulted from years of coal mining on the landscape, and the agency will examine whether the sinkhole is due to past mining in the area.

It said its investigation will determine the cause of the incident and where responsibility lies.

A spokesperson from the Mining Remediation Authority said: “We received a report of a ground collapse in the Green Field area of Darwen on Sunday lunchtime (September 21) from Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

“Keeping people safe is our number one priority and we are working with the council and housing developers to secure and stabilise the collapse as quickly as possible.

“Investigations continue to determine the cause of the incident and where responsibility lies.”

What the experts think

Dr Phil Collins, Reader in Geology & Geotechnical Engineering at Brunel University of London, says either an old mine shaft or one of the mining tunnels is likely to be the cause of the Darwen sinkhole.

He told the Post: “The probability that the collapse of either an old mine shaft or even one of the mining tunnels is the cause of the sinkhole is quite high. Recent heavy rainfall, following a hot summer, may have triggered the collapse.

“In theory the collapse was predictable, though old mine shafts can be hard to locate, and increasing instability in abandoned tunnels could occur without any indications on the surface until the collapse happens.

“Many homes will likely be on safe ground but it is possible that some will be at risk. It may be possible to fix the problem by filling any underground cavities with concrete for example, and there are specialist foundation structures that can be installed, but this is expensive.”

How to tell if you’re home is at risk

Dr Collins said: "Sometimes, there is no indication a collapse is about to happen but some indicators are: sagging of the ground, sometimes with cracks; unexpected sounds as the cavity starts to grow; areas becoming unexpectedly wet; old maps that record previous land use.

“More technical investigations can include boreholes and geophysical methods such as ground penetrating radar, shallow seismic surveys and magnetic surveys."