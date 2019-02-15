‘She isn’t our problem anymore’ - Readers react to news that girl who ran away to join Isis wants to return to UK

Securities minister Ben Wallace has said a schoolgirl who ran away to join Isis must face a police probe if she is allowed to return to the UK.Mr Wallace - MP for Wyre and Preston North - says London teenager Shamima Begum who has been tracked down to a refugee camp in Northern Syria, must face an investigation if she comes home.

He said: “Everyone who returns from taking part in the conflict in Syria or Iraq must expect to be investigated by the police to determine if they have committed criminal offences, and to ensure that they do not pose a threat to our national security.”

We asked you if you thought she should be allowed to return to Britain. Here are a selection of your views.

She has been a very silly girl. She deserves a second chance. Maybe she can help the terrorist police with names/ information/intelligence regarding Isis and plans etc

Kath Gill

Too risky. How can you be sure she’s no longer a threat. it’s about time we got tough with these people. NO second chances.

Dave Cooper

No way she just looking for a easy life here cos no doubt the do gooders will welcome her with a house and every benefit going . It’s about time we looked after are own young people who work for a living and struggle to raise a family many on minimum wage

Sandra Rogers

Simple no return,she lost her citizenship when she left she isn’t our problem anymore.

David Ridgway

She “joined” ISIS, she knew what she was doing.. she made her own bed and now she can lie in it!

Louise Swindells

She was 15yrs old and there is strong evidence she was groomed/radicalised by others.

Sophie Choudhury

Teens make mistakes, she’s clearly not very bright. But she shouldn’t be entitled to benefits or childbirth on the taxpayer tab for a sustained amount of time. She will be in debt to the NHS and have to pay back every penny of the birth.

Cat Hart

Those who travel abroad to fight in terrorist conflicts pose a threat to us all and need to be stopped

Steven Armitage

Her unborn baby is so innocent in this, yes bring her home however they must be conditions, she must work closely with the government giving them intelligence and assisting them with whatever she has learnt over the few years she was over there

Helen Wright

It was her decision to leave so the answer is NO. We cannot allow this. Who in their right mind would want her as a neighbour?

Martin Wood

Pregnant teenager currently living in a refugee camp with no money wants to return to uk where healthcare and benefits are provided to all after being a member of ISIS. Can’t understand why she would want to do that?

Sean Reilly

Yes, but she needs to be locked up and her child removed from her care.

Krista Whittaker