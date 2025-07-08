Roving CCTV units sent out to catch fly-tippers and litter-droppers in Chorley
Mobile CCTV units are on patrol across the borough to crack down on the problem in known hotspot areas.
It is part of a campaign by Chorley Council to protect the borough’s streets, parks and open spaces by identifying offenders and holding them to account.
The authority’s cabinet member for customer, streetscene and environment, Adrian Lowe, said of the move: “Our communities have told us they want clean, safe spaces to live, work, and enjoy.
“Fly-tipping and littering are not just eyesores – they are criminal acts that cost taxpayers money and harm the environment.
“By utilising mobile CCTVs, we can catch the perpetrators - and we are sending a clear message that if you dump waste illegally in Chorley, we will take action.”
Anyone found fly-tipping could face a fine of up to £1,000, reduced to £500 if paid early. Littering carries a penalty of £500, reduced to £250 if paid early. The council also continues to issue fixed penalties to those who fail to dispose of their waste responsibly.
Signage is placed in areas covered by CCTV to meet legal requirements.
