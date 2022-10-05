The Council thanked residents and staff after coming tops in the North West for tax collection.

Ribble Valley Borough Council collected 99 percent of council tax in 2021/22 thanks to prompt payment by residents and the diligence of the council’s collection team.

Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “Ribble Valley has the lowest council tax in the North West and one of the best collection rates in the country.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson.

“Council tax helps us fund vital services, such as refuse collection and street cleansing, and I would like to thank our residents and staff for these outstanding collection rates.