Ribble Valley Council tax collection rates top in the North West
Official figures have revealed that council tax collection in Ribble Valley is the best in the North West and fourth in England.
The Council thanked residents and staff after coming tops in the North West for tax collection.
Ribble Valley Borough Council collected 99 percent of council tax in 2021/22 thanks to prompt payment by residents and the diligence of the council’s collection team.
Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “Ribble Valley has the lowest council tax in the North West and one of the best collection rates in the country.
“Council tax helps us fund vital services, such as refuse collection and street cleansing, and I would like to thank our residents and staff for these outstanding collection rates.
“This is a significant achievement built on many years of careful financial management and dedicated staff, who know their jobs inside out and continue to deliver efficient and cost-effective services, while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction during what has been a difficult few years.”