Religious retreat centre on plush Preston street could be turned into 31 bedsits

A property in suburban Preston which has been home to a religious community for more than 25 years could be converted into dozens of bedsits.

Plans have been submitted for an overhaul of the buildings that make up the former Xaverian Mission Spirituality Centre on Sharoe Green Lane in Fulwood.

If approved, the premises - which have operated as a Roman Catholic retreat facility since 1998 - would become a 31-room house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The Lancashire Post understands that the site - nestled amongst a row of large homes just yards from the Royal Preston Hospital - was vacated by the Xaverian Missionaries early last month and has since been sold.

The former Xaverian Mission Spirituality Centre, on Sharoe Green Lane, has changed hands after more than 25 years (image: Google)

The firm behind the proposed conversion - Preston-based Sapphire Properties Investment Limited - shares the same director as Sapphire Construction Limited, the company which turned the city’s former Larches House school building into flats and offices and is currently engaged in a long-running attempt to build houses within its grounds.

The retreat centre had previously operated as a farmhouse known as Shire Bank Farm - and all of the buildings are connected together as one U-shaped unit built around a central cobbled courtyard.

According to documents submitted on behalf of the applicant, no extensions would be required to develop the HMO, although some “minor external alterations” would be necessary to reconfigure the layout. However, the appearance of the site would remain “mostly as it is now”.

A planning statement lodged with the town hall reveals that the 31 rooms would be for “single occupancy”, while most of them would have their own en-suite facility.

“Regard has been paid in the building’s design to orientation and the impact from overlooking to existing nearby occupiers,” it adds.

“Overall, the general amenity…of the site provides for a spacious and ambient HMO facility.”

Two car parking spaces would be added to the 29 in the existing car park - ensuring one for each of the proposed bedists - while space for six bicycles and two motorbikes would also be created. The two current access points to the site would remain in operation and the courtyard area would be used for refuse and recycling storage.

The sole UK base of the Xaverian Missionaries - who serve in 21 countries around the world – is in the Scottish town of Coatbridge, where they have operated a centre since 1958.