Public should be protected from ISIS terror girl says Wyre MP

Securities minister Ben Wallace has said a schoolgirl who ran away to join Isis must face a police probe if she is allowed to return to the UK.

Mr Wallace - MP for Wyre and Preston North - says London teenager Shamima Begum who has been tracked down to a refugee camp in Northern Syria, must face an investigation if she comes home.

He said: ““The UK advises against all travel to Syria and parts of Iraq. Anyone who does travel to these areas, for whatever reason, is putting themselves in considerable danger.

“Everyone who returns from taking part in the conflict in Syria or Iraq must expect to be investigated by the police to determine if they have committed criminal offences, and to ensure that they do not pose a threat to our national security.

“There are a range of terrorism offences where individuals can be convicted for crimes committed overseas and we can also use Temporary Exclusion Orders to control an individuals’ return to the UK.”

Begum, whi is pregnant with her third child from a Dutch jihadist, ran away with three other East London teenagers to join Isis in 2015.

Despite having ‘no regrets’ she now wants to return to the UK after her husband was killed and two children died.