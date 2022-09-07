Public meeting at Lancaster Town Hall to support striking workers and voice fears about cost of living crisis

The meeting Enough is Enough on Wednesday, September 14, at 7pm, will hear from a number of speakers across trade unions, environmentalists and politics including representatives from rail unions, Royal Mail, education, care workers, Cat Smith MP and Green city council leader Councillor Caroline Jackson.

Eugene Doherty, trades council president said: "We have called this public meeting because we want to show solidarity to all workers who are fighting back for a fair share of the wealth and a wage they can live off.

“We will be launching a protest on October 1 in Lancaster alongside many towns and cities up and down the country.

Lancaster Town Hall.

