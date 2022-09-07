News you can trust since 1886
Public meeting at Lancaster Town Hall to support striking workers and voice fears about cost of living crisis

Trade unions have called a public meeting at Lancaster Town Hall next week to give voice to growing fears about the cost of living crisis and to support workers in dispute or on strike.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:30 pm

The meeting Enough is Enough on Wednesday, September 14, at 7pm, will hear from a number of speakers across trade unions, environmentalists and politics including representatives from rail unions, Royal Mail, education, care workers, Cat Smith MP and Green city council leader Councillor Caroline Jackson.

Eugene Doherty, trades council president said: "We have called this public meeting because we want to show solidarity to all workers who are fighting back for a fair share of the wealth and a wage they can live off.

“We will be launching a protest on October 1 in Lancaster alongside many towns and cities up and down the country.

“We will urge members of the public to support picket lines and donate to strikers if they can.”

