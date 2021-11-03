Proposed changes to D'Urton Lane in Preston aim to make 'section of the Guild Wheel safer for all'

The proposal relates to a section of D'Urton Lane in Broughton Pic: Google

A new report to be considered by Lancashire County Council’s cabinet tomorrow asks councillors to approve a Traffic Regulation Order to prohibit parking around the truncated end of

D’Urton Lane, Broughton.

This section of D’Urton Lane carries Preston Guild Wheel – a popular route for cyclists and walkers – and forms part of the James Towers Way (Broughton Bypass) scheme.

The order will allow for the safe turning of vehicles and keep the truncated western end of D’Urton Lane free of parked vehicles.

The estimated cost of the proposals is £5,000, which, if approved, will be funded from the Broughton Bypass scheme in City Deal.

A consultation period was held earlier this year which received eight responses supporting the Traffic Regulation Order and 48 responses from objectors.

Coun Charlie Edwards, the cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “This is a sensible measure that will make this section of the Guild Wheel safer for all.

“This is another boost to the cycling network in Lancashire, giving people better access to the Guild Wheel.”

The report is due to be considered by Lancashire County Council’s cabinet tomorrow.