The Conservative leader, who is trying to cement his future after a revolt against his leadership earlier this week, visited Blackpool and The Fylde College on Thursday.

Before giving a speech setting out pledges to help with the cost-of-living crisis, Mr Johnson was given a tour of the college’s Construction Skills Centre.

Bricklaying student Alex showed the Prime Minister how to lay mortar and bricks and use a spirit level to check they are even.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a lesson in bricklaying

After having a go, Mr Johnson said: “That’s not too bad. That’ll definitely stay up.”

But as he met students in another room, he admitted: “My bricklaying was pretty terrible. They haven’t fallen down yet.”

Cassidy, an apprentice plumber at the college, demonstrated how to bend copper piping, leading the PM to joke he was like spoon-bending illusionist Uri Geller.

He told the student: “Precious stuff, copper. People are trying to nick it the whole time.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in a brick laying lesson at Blackpool and The Fylde College

During his speech, the Prime Minister said the Government is skilling up British people by investing in colleges such as Blackpool and The Fylde.