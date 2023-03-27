Preston Youth Zone awarded £6.2million grant to build new state-of-the-art centre

This means that the Youth Zone, which will be run as a new local charity once opened, has secured all of its building costs.

It will now focus on fundraising the remainder of its annual running costs, which will come from private sector and philanthropic contributions.

Subject to plans being approved, the Youth Zone is expected to open in late 2024 and will be built on the corner of Crooked Lane and Tithebarn Street.

Preston Youth Zone has been awarded a £6.2million from the Government’s Youth Investment Fund

It will provide thousands of young people with opportunities to engage in activities and access support from skilled youth workers.

Guy Topping, Chair of Preston Youth Zone said: “This is a huge deal for Preston Youth Zone, the partnership behind the project and Preston’s young people, as we now have all of the funds to cover the building costs and can turn our attention to fundraising the remainder of the running costs.

“This major investment will provide young people with incredible opportunities to find their voice, increase their confidence and gain new skills.

“I want to thank OnSide for their continued support and the DCMS for showing their belief in the Youth Zone and Preston’s young people.”

Members will have access to an indoor climbing wall, four court sports hall, training kitchen, music room with a recording studio, fully equipped gym, dance and drama studio, 3G kick pitch, arts and crafts room, enterprise and employability suite

Preston Youth Zone is being delivered by national charity OnSide, in partnership with Preston City Council and the Towns Fund who will be contributing towards building and running costs.

The Youth Investment Fund grant will also go towards the Youth Zone’s site preparation and pre-opening costs.

Other key supporters of the project include the Eric Wright Charitable Trust.

The Youth Zone will built on the corner of Crooked Lane and Tithebarn Street, directly opposite the bus station

Once opened, Preston Youth Zone will be an independent charity with a private-sector led board.

It will be part of the OnSide Network of 14 Youth Zones nationwide, supporting over 50,000 young people.

Jamie Masraff, Chief Executive at OnSide, said: “We are hugely grateful to the Government for this incredible boost to support Preston’s young people and their futures.

“Times are tough for young people in many ways so this funding comes at a crucial time and will enable thousands of young people in challenging circumstances to benefit from life-changing support available through Preston Youth Zone”

Youth Zones are open to young people aged between eight and 19 (up to 25 for those with additional needs), seven days a week, for just 50p a visit.

Members will have access to an indoor climbing wall, four court sports hall, a fully equipped gym and more.

Trained youth workers and dedicated volunteers will also be available seven days a week to offer guidance and support.

It will also create a number of full and part-time jobs as well as volunteering opportunities.

The Youth Investment Fund is part of the Government’s National Youth Guarantee to transform and level up opportunities for young people in England.

The Fund, of over £300 million, aims to build, renovate, or extend youth service facilities, providing a minimum of 45,000 additional positive activities for young people between 11 and 18.

Adrian Phillips, Chief Executive of Preston City Council said: “It has been an ambition of the city to see a Youth Zone in Preston for over 10 years, in various different guises, and so we are delighted to finally see the funding to build the scheme secured and this significant project move forward to the key stage of development.

“The project will make a big difference to the youth provision in the city and fill a big gap that has been missing for a long time, as a result of austerity measures and we are delighted to offer our support.

