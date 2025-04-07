Preston Youth Zone: 13 pictures show building now it has had one major addition

To mark the moment, the Young People’s Development Group (YPDG), which has been helping to shape the £11m youth zone, joined supporters for their first guided tour of the building, getting a sneak peek of how the new venue will look.

The YPDG has played a key part in bringing Vault to life – including by getting involved in its design and development – and even interviewing prospective staff. Their next challenge will be to help create the look and feel of the youth zone’s interiors.

The group said: “Finally getting to see the youth zone was amazing. From the outside it looks incredible, but inside it's mind-blowing. It's coming together and we can't wait to see it filled with young people, enjoying having somewhere amazing to go to.”

Vault Youth Zone’s CEO, Tim Jacques, added: “To watch the building take shape since the completion of the steel frame at the end of 2024 has been incredibly exciting.

“It’s fantastic to welcome our supporters to site so they can see their investment in the city’s young people first-hand and, of course, our remarkable YPDG. Together they have turned Vault Youth Zone from a dream to a reality!

Set to open late this year, the youth zone will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a climbing wall, music room with built-in recording studio, performing arts space, arts and crafts, a maker zone with 3D printing facilities – and offer a raft of sports opportunities , including an indoor football pitch, boxing gym, sports hall and fitness suite. The aim is to ensure a diverse array of activities for young people aged eight to 19 – and up to 25 for those with additional needs.

The Youth Zone will also provide hot meals for just £1, fostering a safe, inclusive and affordable environment for its young visitors.

The facility expects to welcome over 4,000 young people within its first year of opening.

Chris Hayward, Director of Development and Housing, at Preston City Council, said: “We’re incredibly delighted to see Vault Youth Zone take shape—there’s no doubt this will be an impressive building supporting young people in Preston for years to come.

“It’s a fantastic achievement by all involved to reach this stage so quickly. Opening in 2025, Vault is another exciting addition to the Harris Quarter, complementing Animate, which has already opened its doors, and the nearby Harris Museum.”

Chair of Preston's Towns Fund Strategic Board and deputy vice chairman of the Vault, John Chesworth, added: “Vault Youth Zone has been a long time in the making, but it will make a huge social and economic impact in the city by providing a safe place for young people to come and shape their future. The building also adds to Preston's ongoing regeneration and contributes to making the Harris Quarter a vibrant place to come to.”

As the building progresses, Vault Youth Zone is continuing to seek support for its annual running costs, which are expected to be in the region of £1.5m.

