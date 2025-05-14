Preston: these are all the recent planning applications decided by the city council
Find out what’s been given the green light - or kicked into touch - over the last week in the list below.
For more details, click on the application number, which will take you to the planning portal of Preston City Council’s website.
Planning decisions in Preston (week ending 10th May)
Application Number: 06/2025/0436
Location: 8, St Wilfrid Street, Preston, PR1 2US
Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2023/0090 comprising of rear outrigger roof alterations (non-material amendment not subject to consultation
Decision: Approval of amended plans
Application Number: 06/2025/0435
Location: 5 Partridge Court, Preston, PR2 9BE
Description: Single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 5.60m; the maximum height of the proposed extension would be 3.00m and 3.00m height at the eaves
Decision: Prior approval not required
Application Number: 06/2025/0372
Location: 52, Ansdell Grove, Preston, PR2 2EX
Description: Two storey side/rear extension and single storey rear extension
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2025/0363
Location: St Roberts Cottage, Benson Lane, Preston, PR4 0HY
Description: 1no. air source heat pump (part retrospective)
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2025/0332
Location: 70, Calder Street, Preston, PR2 1BD
Description: Proposed two storey side extension, widening of existing driveway and new 1.8m high timber boundary fence with pedestrian gate
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2025/0328
Location: Land to the south, D'Urton Lane, Preston, Preston, PR3 5LE
Description: 1no. agricultural livestock/storage building, 1no. horticultural polytunnel and new access track (part retrospective)
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2025/0325
Location: 52, Arnhem Road, Preston, PR1 4QN
Description: Single storey rear extension
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2025/0322
Location: 31, Briar Grove, Preston, PR2 3UR
Description: Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed change of use from 1no. dwellinghouse (Class C3) to 1no. children's home (Class C2) for 1no. young person
Decision: Grant certificate
Application Number: 06/2025/0277
Location: 3, Broadwood Drive, Preston, PR2 9SS
Description: Single storey extension and porch canopy to front
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2025/0250
Location: 22-24, Manchester Road, Preston, PR1 3YH
Description: Glazed enclosure with roller shutter, following removal of existing canopy.
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2025/0236
Location: Land off, Moorside Lane, Woodplumpton, Preston, PR4 0TB
Description: Discharge of conditions 4 (Passing Place(s)) and 6 (Method Statement) attached planning permission 06/2024/0819
Decision: Condition discharged
Application Number: 06/2025/0212
Location: The Low Barn, Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH
Description: Single storey side and rear extension, alterations to existing detached garage and installation of window (pursuant to 06/2022/0151 to seek variation of condition no.1 Approved Plans)
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2025/0194
Location: 259 Watling Street Road, Preston, PR2 8AB
Description: Formation of driveway and hardstanding
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2024/1306
Location: Gafoor Poultry Products Ltd, Fletcher Road, Preston, PR1 5AJ
Description: Certificate of Lawfulness in relation to breach of condition no. 3 of planning application 06/2000/0361
Decision: Refuse to grant certificate
Application Number: 06/2024/1026
Location: Cattle Market, 403 Brook Street, Preston, PR2 3AH
Description: Change of use of first and second floor to a 14no. bedroom house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis)
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2024/0889
Location: Moor Park Depot, Moor Park Avenue, Preston, PR1 6LN
Description: 1no. three-storey residential development (Class C3) comprising 51no. retirement apartments, with landscaping, car parking and associated works, following demolition of existing buildings.
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2024/0044
Location: 16, St Ignatius Square, Preston, PR1 1TT
Description: Listed building consent for internal and external alterations associated with change of use from residential (Class C3) to 2no. flats (Class C3)
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2024/0043
Location: 16, St Ignatius Square, Preston, PR1 1TT
Description: Change of use from residential (Class C3) to 2no. flats (Class C3) with associated works
Decision: Approval with conditions
Application Number: 06/2023/1092
Location: Baffitos, Navigation Way, Preston, PR2 2YP
Description: Discharge of conditions 3 (Materials), 8 (Site Investigation), 9 (Electric Vehicle Charging), 10 (CEMP), 11 (Bat Bricks), 13 (Landscaping), 14 (Boundary Treatments), 16 (Sustainable Drainage Scheme), 18 (Surface Water) and 19 (Verification Report, Operation and Maintenance Plan) attached to planning permission 06/2021/0659
Decision: Condition discharged