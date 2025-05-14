Preston: these are all the recent planning applications decided by the city council

Every week, Preston City Council decides whether to approve or reject planning applications for everything from new estates and house extensions to shop conversions and industrial developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Find out what’s been given the green light - or kicked into touch - over the last week in the list below.

For more details, click on the application number, which will take you to the planning portal of Preston City Council’s website.

Planning decisions in Preston (week ending 10th May)

Location: 8, St Wilfrid Street, Preston, PR1 2US

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Amendment to planning permission 06/2023/0090 comprising of rear outrigger roof alterations (non-material amendment not subject to consultation

Decision: Approval of amended plans

Location: 5 Partridge Court, Preston, PR2 9BE

Description: Single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 5.60m; the maximum height of the proposed extension would be 3.00m and 3.00m height at the eaves

Decision: Prior approval not required

Location: 52, Ansdell Grove, Preston, PR2 2EX

Description: Two storey side/rear extension and single storey rear extension

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: St Roberts Cottage, Benson Lane, Preston, PR4 0HY

Description: 1no. air source heat pump (part retrospective)

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: 70, Calder Street, Preston, PR2 1BD

Description: Proposed two storey side extension, widening of existing driveway and new 1.8m high timber boundary fence with pedestrian gate

Decision: Approval with conditions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Land to the south, D'Urton Lane, Preston, Preston, PR3 5LE

Description: 1no. agricultural livestock/storage building, 1no. horticultural polytunnel and new access track (part retrospective)

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: 52, Arnhem Road, Preston, PR1 4QN

Description: Single storey rear extension

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: 31, Briar Grove, Preston, PR2 3UR

Description: Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed change of use from 1no. dwellinghouse (Class C3) to 1no. children's home (Class C2) for 1no. young person

Decision: Grant certificate

Application Number: 06/2025/0277

Location: 3, Broadwood Drive, Preston, PR2 9SS

Description: Single storey extension and porch canopy to front

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: 22-24, Manchester Road, Preston, PR1 3YH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Glazed enclosure with roller shutter, following removal of existing canopy.

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: Land off, Moorside Lane, Woodplumpton, Preston, PR4 0TB

Description: Discharge of conditions 4 (Passing Place(s)) and 6 (Method Statement) attached planning permission 06/2024/0819

Decision: Condition discharged

Location: The Low Barn, Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH

Description: Single storey side and rear extension, alterations to existing detached garage and installation of window (pursuant to 06/2022/0151 to seek variation of condition no.1 Approved Plans)

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: 259 Watling Street Road, Preston, PR2 8AB

Description: Formation of driveway and hardstanding

Decision: Approval with conditions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Gafoor Poultry Products Ltd, Fletcher Road, Preston, PR1 5AJ

Description: Certificate of Lawfulness in relation to breach of condition no. 3 of planning application 06/2000/0361

Decision: Refuse to grant certificate

Location: Cattle Market, 403 Brook Street, Preston, PR2 3AH

Description: Change of use of first and second floor to a 14no. bedroom house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis)

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: Moor Park Depot, Moor Park Avenue, Preston, PR1 6LN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: 1no. three-storey residential development (Class C3) comprising 51no. retirement apartments, with landscaping, car parking and associated works, following demolition of existing buildings.

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: 16, St Ignatius Square, Preston, PR1 1TT

Description: Listed building consent for internal and external alterations associated with change of use from residential (Class C3) to 2no. flats (Class C3)

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: 16, St Ignatius Square, Preston, PR1 1TT

Description: Change of use from residential (Class C3) to 2no. flats (Class C3) with associated works

Decision: Approval with conditions

Location: Baffitos, Navigation Way, Preston, PR2 2YP

Description: Discharge of conditions 3 (Materials), 8 (Site Investigation), 9 (Electric Vehicle Charging), 10 (CEMP), 11 (Bat Bricks), 13 (Landscaping), 14 (Boundary Treatments), 16 (Sustainable Drainage Scheme), 18 (Surface Water) and 19 (Verification Report, Operation and Maintenance Plan) attached to planning permission 06/2021/0659

Decision: Condition discharged