Preston’s Flag Market buzzing with food, music and dancing at Standing Together Against Racism event

Preston’s Flag Market was buzzing with food, music and dancing.

It was a celebration at the city’s annual Standing Together Against Racism event.

Nagina Ali on the Lancashire Constabulary stall

For many Saturday had taken on a new poignancy in the light of the terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand in which 50 people were killed.

Preston MP Sir Mark Hendrick said: “I think what this attack in New Zealand highlights is still a lot of hatred - people willing to exploit people’s differences in race and religion.

"With the Internet as well people are getting their messages out there which is harmful and divisive.

"It’s good to see Jacinda Ardern take the front on this. It is comforting that the UK weapons and guns are not as freely available.

Speakers Veronica Afrin and Preston mayor coun Trevor Hart

"But it’s important that we continue monitoring hate crime in Preston and make sure that events like this one are part and parcel of Preston’s culture."