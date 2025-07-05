Preston pub to be partially demolished - but will the rest of it fall down anyway?

A derelict pub in Preston city centre is to be partially demolished.

The Tithebarn, opposite the city’s bus station, shut its doors almost a decade ago and has been decaying ever since.

The rear end of the former Tithebarn pub will be flattened - but hopes are high that the rest will remain standing | Google

Preston City Council – which acquired the former hostelry following its closure – unveiled plans back in May to flatten the building. The authority said surveys had suggested it was in a dangerous condition and beyond salvage.

However, the threat to the one-time pub – which closed in February 2016 and is believed to date back to 1793 – prompted concern from the Preserving Preston’s Heritage group, which launched a campaign for it to be saved.

They said a condition assessment they had commissioned showed part of the premises were not at risk of collapse and called for that section to be kept and turned into a heritage centre for the city.

While not making any promises about its future use, cabinet members last month agreed to investigate retaining the section of the building fronting Lord Street, while pressing ahead with the levelling of the rear aspect round the corner on Tithebarn Street.

It was that proposal which went before the city council’s cross-party planning committee on Thursday for permission – and was unanimously approved.

Committee member Phil Crowe asked whether there was “a chance the rest of it will fall down if you demolish the back end”.

Town hall planning officer Patrick Marfleet said the authority had “no reason to believe that at this stage”.

More detailed surveys are to be carried out on the part of the pub it is now hoped will remain standing.

Mr. Marfleet said the rear area of the property was under pressure from “the roof structure, which is failing” and pushing down on the walls”.

That section is now bowing and also contains rotten floor joists – and there is no option but to bulldoze it.

A report presented to the committee noted that there had been “no interest” from anybody in reopening the building as a pub since it closed down.