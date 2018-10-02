Preston 'not the locomotive of UK economy' says Johnson

Have your say

Preston Council is "not the locomotive of the UK economy" according to former foreign minister Boris Johnson.

The MP singled out Preston's council during his speech at the Tory party conference in Birmingham.

Johnson, who stepped down as Foreign Secretary in July, was responding to praise heaped upon Preston Council by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn has long been a fan of the 'Preston model' run by the city council, which aims to prioritise local businesses for council spending and contracts, thereby keeping wealth within the local economy.

But Johnson belittled the council's efforts in his address to conference today.

He told the meeting: "The only organisation whose output he [Corbyn] singled out for praise was Preston Council.

"I am sure they are an estimable bunch, but Preston Council are not the locomotive of the UK economy."