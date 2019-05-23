Preston Muslim leader urges community to 'go out and vote' in the May 23 European Parliament Elections

Have your say

A leader from Preston's Islamic community is urging people to get out and vote in the May 23 European Parliament Elections.

Addressing the congregation at the city's Quwwatul Islam Mosque on Wednesday evening (May 22), mosque co-ordinator Khalid Ibrahim said: "Tomorrow is the European elections.

"Who you are voting for, I do not know.

"But our message is please get out and vote.

"There are some colourful characters.

"I will not go through them or name them, but you need to try and make sure to take some time out and go and vote."

The speech came at an opening evening at the mosque, where members of the emergency services were invited down to partake in Ramadan and breaking fasting.

Khalid said: “These people serving our community every single day, 24 hours seven days a week.

"They are on our doorstep every minute that we need them.

“Today is about the privilege in welcoming [the emergency services] to our mosque.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Results will not be announced until all EU nations have voted over the next three days, with the whole process completed by 10pm on Sunday (May 26).