Preston 'Milkshake Party' protest planned for Tommy Robinson campaign visit

A 'milkshake protest' has been planned for Tommy Robinson's contentious campaign visit to Preston.



Mr Robinson is seeking to be elected as an MEP and is understood to be visiting Preston on Monday (20 May).

The far-right activist is expected to be met by protesters from Members of Stand Up To Racism and Unite Against Fascism, who will leaflet in Orchard Street from 11am.

But if leaflets are not your thing, there will also be a protest of a different flavour when people gather in the city's Peace Garden for a first-of-its-kind 'Peace, Love and Milkshake Party'.

The Peace Garden, at the junction of Ringway and Friargate, will host the 'peaceful milkshake protest' from 6pm on Monday, May 20.

The 'protest party' has been organised by Theo Clarke, from Preston, who said the event will "celebrate peace, love, diversity and positive vibes".

Protesters are invited to enjoy music, singing and dancing - as well as free milkshake - in a cheeky nod to the milkshakes thrown at Robinson during recent visits to Bury and Warrington.

READ MORE: Preston police warn that "disorder will not be tolerated" during Tommy Robinson campaign visit

Theo had originally planned to hold the event in Flag Market, but after consulting with Preston City Council, it was decided to relocate to the Peace Garden.

He said: "We invite everyone to join us in the Peace Garden for a 'Peace, Love & Milkshake Party' to take a stand against the visit of 'Tommy Robinson' (Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) in our peaceful and multicultural city of Preston.

"This is an event to celebrate peace, love, diversity and positive vibes.

"Feel free to bring your own milkshake (TO DRINK ONLY! - No throwing! ) - but there will also be free milkshake provided. There will also be music. Bring your friends!"

Robinson has taken his campaign to a number of towns and cities in the north-west this month, where he has been confronted by large crowds of protesters.

On two consecutive days, in Bury and Warrington, the English Defence League founder had a milkshake thrown over him by a member of the public.

But Lancashire Police has warned that such incidents will not be tolerated during his visit to Preston.