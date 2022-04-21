Preston local elections 2022: When they are, full list of candidates, voting information and all you need to know

Candidates from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats will contest every ward. The Green Party is also running in the ward of Sharoe Green.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming elections, from who who is standing to when the elections take place.

When are the local elections?

The election count in Preston back in 2019

The Preston City Council Local Elections are scheduled to take place on Thursday May 5 between 7am and 10pm.

When should I register to vote by?

The public had until Thursday April 14 to register to vote, while the deadline to apply to vote by post was on Tuesday April 19, however, the deadline to apply to vote by proxy is 5pm on Tuesday April 26.

Who are the candidates?

Every ward is set to have one councillor elected, except Brookfield which will have two councillors elected.

Ashton

Robert Boswell (LAB)

Jeremy Dable (LIB DEM)

Tracy Slater (CON)

Brookfield

Mel Close (LAB)

Naoimh McMahon (LAB)

Sandra Finch (LIB DEM)

Cristina Mylroie (LIB DEM)

Mary Kudi (CON)

Bowen Perryman (CON)

Cadley

Phoenix Adair (LIB DEM)

Takhsin Akhtar (LAB)

Paul Balshaw (CON)

City Centre

Lynne Brooks (LAB)

Christopher Finch (LIB DEM)

Andy Pratt (CON)

Deepdale

Zafar Coupland (LAB)

Jurgen Voges (LIB DEM)

Nilli Williamson (CON)

Fishwick & Frenchwood

John Rutter (LIB DEM)

Ishaq Vaez (CON)

Valerie Wise (LAB)

Garrison

Amber Afzal (LAB)

Lakwinder Singh (CON)

Mike Turner (LIB DEM)

Greyfriars

Sean Aldridge (CON)

Fiona Duke (LIB DEM)

Mark Routledge (LAB)

Ingol & Cottam

Neil Darby (LIB DEM)

Connor Dwyer (LAB)

Carolyn Gibson (CON)

Lea & Larches

David Borrow (LAB & CO-OP)

Edward Craven (LIB DEM)

Scott Rainford (CON)

Plungington

Pav Akhtar (LAB)

Pamela Homer (CON)

Rebecca Potter (LIB DEM)

Preston Rural East

Ahmed James (LAB)

Peter Lawrence (LIB DEM)

Stephen Whittam (CON)

Preston Rural North

Daniel Guise (LIB DEM)

Adam Sarwar (LAB)

Stephen Thompson (CON)

Ribbleton

Luke Bosman (LIB DEM)

Jonty Campbell (CON)

Jonathan Saksena (LAB)

Sharoe Green

Helen Disley (GREEN)

Maxwell Green (CON)

George Kulbacki (LIB DEM)

Samir Vohra (LAB)

St Matthews

Colin Homer (CON)

Joanne Joyner (LIB DEM)