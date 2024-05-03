Preston local election count 2024 in pictures as results begin to come in

The Preston City Council election results have begun to come in.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 13:14 BST

Of the 16 seats that were up for grabs at this year’s Preston City Council elections, the ruling Labour group were defending 10 of them, with the Conservatives holding five and the Liberal Democrats one.

Take a look at our gallery of photos, taken by Michelle Adamson:

The live results tally can be viewed at https://www.lep.co.uk/news/politics/preston-local-election-results-2024-as-they-happen-4614919.

READ MORE: Local elections Lancashire 2024: Latest results LIVE

1. Preston local election 2024

Of the 16 seats that were up for grabs at this year's Preston City Council elections, the ruling Labour group were defending 10 of them, with the Conservatives holding five and the Liberal Democrats one.

When the final result is declared on Friday afternoon, the parties will know whether they have managed to maintain or build upon their positions compared to when this particular set of seats was last contested back in 2021.

2. Preston local election 2024

When the final result is declared on Friday afternoon, the parties will know whether they have managed to maintain or build upon their positions compared to when this particular set of seats was last contested back in 2021.

At the start of the day across the whole council, Labour had 31 seats, the Conservative opposition group 10 and the Liberal Democrats seven.

3. Preston local election 2024

At the start of the day across the whole council, Labour had 31 seats, the Conservative opposition group 10 and the Liberal Democrats seven.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday and the majority of councils did not start counting ballots until the working day started at 9am.

4. Preston local election 2024

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday and the majority of councils did not start counting ballots until the working day started at 9am.

