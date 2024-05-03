Preston local election count 2024 in pictures as results begin to come in

Of the 16 seats that were up for grabs at this year’s Preston City Council elections, the ruling Labour group were defending 10 of them, with the Conservatives holding five and the Liberal Democrats one.
When the final result is declared on Friday afternoon, the parties will know whether they have managed to maintain or build upon their positions compared to when this particular set of seats was last contested back in 2021. Photo: Michelle Adamson
At the start of the day across the whole council, Labour had 31 seats, the Conservative opposition group 10 and the Liberal Democrats seven. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday and the majority of councils did not start counting ballots until the working day started at 9am. Photo: Michelle Adamson
