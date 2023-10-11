News you can trust since 1886
Preston Healthport expansion, changes at Cardinal Newman College and parking at Egerton Gospel Hall: Preston planning this week

A new x-ray facility could open in Preston, if plans are given the green light.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST

NHS bosses have made an application to extend Preston Healthport in Vicarage Lane, which already offers cancer and heart treatment.

It’s one of 20 applications registered with the city council this week.

Others include changes to a new block at Newman College and extra parking for church goers.

A city centre shop could also be turned into an adult gaming venue.

To find out more about what’s planned near you, visit the pages below.

These are some of the planning applications this week near you

1. Preston Planning

These are some of the planning applications this week near you Photo: Google/Ellis Williams/Busy Bees/Preston Council

NHS bosses want to build a single storey extension to front of Preston Healthport, with an associated air handling unit. The site currently provides medical services for cancer, lung and heart issues and this extension would mean it could also provideX-ray services and additional treatment rooms. The proposed extension will reposition the existing car parking further towards its southern boundary.

Leaders at Cardinal Newman Collage have applied to make alterations to the new St Bede building approved for land off Lark Hill Road. They want to remove the high-level windows to the north elevation, the proposed solid canopy has been omitted and reduced in size, and there has been a reduction in height of ground floor windows to the south elevation. The window to the stairwell on the east elevation has changed to a doorway, the main boundary wall to the east elevation has increased in height, and the windows to the north elevation have been redesigned to allow for natural ventilation to classrooms, with the addition of a new glazing bar and openable windows.

Leaders at Egerton Gospel Hall Trust have applied for permission to create 18 car parking spaces with associated landscaping at the site off Egerton Road. The extension to the car park would be used by congregation members at peak times, and would be created using a permeable membrane consisting of a plastic aggregate containment system, and filled with a specified non-fines stones.

