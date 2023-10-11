3 . Cardinal Newman College

Leaders at Cardinal Newman Collage have applied to make alterations to the new St Bede building approved for land off Lark Hill Road. They want to remove the high-level windows to the north elevation, the proposed solid canopy has been omitted and reduced in size, and there has been a reduction in height of ground floor windows to the south elevation. The window to the stairwell on the east elevation has changed to a doorway, the main boundary wall to the east elevation has increased in height, and the windows to the north elevation have been redesigned to allow for natural ventilation to classrooms, with the addition of a new glazing bar and openable windows. Photo: Cardinal Newman/Ellis William/Preston Council